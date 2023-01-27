4 Naruto characters we know nothing about (and 4 we know everything)

Besides having a gripping storyline and over-the-top action sequences, Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus, Naruto, abounds with many interesting characters. These are the characters that fans are emotionally invested in since most of them have detailed backstories, complex motives, and a lot of emotional depth.

However, there are also some polar opposite characters that fans know almost nothing about, even though they have played a considerable role in the series. As such, this article will discuss some of these characters who are either put in the limelight or never considered important to be known much in the series.

Sakumo Hatake, Hidan, and 2 other Naruto interesting characters who required more limelight

1) Kakuzu

Kakuzu as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A member of Akatsuki, Kakuzu was a greedy antagonist who aided Hidan in killing Asuma. Although he possessed five hearts that allowed him to possess five lives, he was eventually defeated by Naruto with his Rasenshuriken and then completely forgotten about. However, even with this character being this strong and almost immortal, the audience never learned much about him throughout the series.

Kakuzu was seen as a villain that fans would find easy to dislike since there was no real depth to his character. No wonder he was portrayed as a powerful and greedy assassin with an one-dimensional motive and a less-than-adequate backstory.

2) Hidan

Hidan as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Kakuzu, Hidan was another Akatsuki member who was responsible for killing Asuma. Despite having an interesting fighting style and a unique design, Hidan didn't get enough of the limelight. Besides being shown as an immortal and a follower of Lord Jashin, the audience knows almost nothing about his character.

Hidan is portrayed as a sadistic foul-mouthed villain whose personality borders on insanity. The audience never got to dive deeper into his backstory or learn more about the motives behind his actions. He ended up being a flat character with no real depth or background that fans could get engrossed in.

3) Shizune

Shizune as seen in Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shizune was an apprentice of Fifth Hokage Tsunade and a talented medical ninja. She was seen assisting the latter in her duties as a Hokage throughout the series. However, this was where her character stopped having any more depth.

Although she was present in a number of key moments throughout the series, Shizune failed to make any actual impact. As such, the audience knew almost nothing about her character, even though she was somewhat of a regular in the series.

4) Sakumo Hatake

Sakumo Hatake as seen in Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the father of Kakashi Hatake, Sakumo Hatake was popularly known across the Shinobi world as Konoha's White Fang. He was a powerful ninja whose skills and fame were said to rival even that of the Sannins. Sakumo was responsible for killing Sasori's parents in a confrontation which earned him the hatred of Chiyo.

Even after being such an interesting character, most of Sakumo's life was shrouded in mystery. Fans never got a chance to learn more about the history of the character or witness the true extent of his power since he committed suicide when Kakashi was still young. Since then, his character has been sparsely mentioned in the franchise.

Hinata, Obito, and 2 other Naruto characters that fans know almost everything about

1) Naruto

Naruto as seen in Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The main protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki, was thoroughly explored by Kishimoto in his journey toward becoming the Hokage. Moreover, throughout the series, the blond ninja took up the mantle of protecting the Shinobi world from villains like Obito, Madara, and Kaguya and became its savior.

The audience got to see all sides of the character being explored thoroughly with his backstory, relationships, and motivations - all getting an in-depth deep dive. This helped fans better relate to his character, even getting emotionally attached. In turn, it contributed to his fame as one of the most fan-favorite characters in the anime world.

2) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata has been the love interest of Naruto and spent a good part of the series trying to earn his affection. However, she also got her own development as the series progressed, growing in power and displaying a lot of courage in crucial situations.

The audience learned about Hinata's past, family dynamic, and relationship with Naruto over the course of several years. Therefore, there has been no such mystery about her character or background at this point. Fans know almost everything about her and consider her the perfect partner for Naruto to spend his life with.

3) Kakashi

Kakashi as seen in Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a result of getting an ample amount of screen time, Kakashi Hatake slowly evolved into one of the most beloved characters in the series. The audience has known everything about the character, which started with his tragic backstory, power level, and even what his face looked like behind that ever-present mask.

Kishimoto did a brilliant job with Kakashi's character, giving him both emotional depth and battle prowess and turning him into someone that fans can get emotionally invested in.

4) Obito

Obito as seen in Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito was one of the most tragic anti-heroes in the series, whose backstory helped fans understand his motives while also feeling his pain. He was a complex character who started out as a wide-eyed optimist but ended up being broken by the world. He then evolved into a twisted antagonist who didn't hesitate to sacrifice anyone for his final objective of achieving Infinite Tsukuyomi. As such, fans already know everything about the character, starting with his motives, powers, and backstory.

