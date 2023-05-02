"Didn't he die?": Marvel fans confused as Rob Delaney set to return as Peter in Deadpool 3

Rob Delaney’s Peter aka Sugar Bear is back on Deadpool 3. Deadline recently broke news of the development, which was eventually confirmed by lead star and co-producer Ryan Reynolds on Twitter. The character was introduced in Deadpool 2, the 2018 release.

In the sequel to the 2016 hit Deadpool, Rob Delaney’s Peter got recruited into Deadpool's X-Force team despite possessing no power at all. Ever since the character was launched, he has become a favorite due to his dry humor. This was, of course, in tune with the comedic tone Deadpool has maintained over the past two films.

As soon as news of Delaney's return became public, fans crowded Twitter asking how the character would make a return after he died in Deadpool 2.

In the previous film, Peter crashes to his death in a particular skydiving sequence, which is probably why Marvel fans are confused about his renewed appearance.

Produced by Marvel and Ryan Reynolds-owned Maximum Effort, Deadpool 3 is currently in production. Rob Delaney aside, several other Deadpool alumni are returning for the third part.

The characters of Dopinder (Deadpool’s cab driver/sidekick), Blind AI (his roommate), Vanessa (fiancée), and Colossus (the metallic mutant) will reportedly appear in the threequel. Deadpool 3 is parked for a possible November 8, 2024, theatrical outing.

Marvel fans try to make sense of the plot as Rob Delaney's Peter is set to return in Deadpool 3

Rob Delaney’s Peter won over fans and critics ever since his first appearance in Deadpool 2. His introductory sequence had him appearing for an interview conducted by Deadpool and his best friend Weasel (T.J. Miller) to recruit personnel for X-Force.

He was shown as someone without any sort of power. Overlooking that obvious shortcoming, Peter applied simply because the advertisement seemed fun to him. Delaney’s command over the comedic elements required for this sequence and the character made him a clear favorite, making his death particularly heartbreaking.

But once Rob Delaney’s return was confirmed, it left fans more bewildered than thrilled as they wondered how a dead character would be brought back.

Notably, in the extended post-credit scene of Deadpool 2, the titular wisecracking mercenary goes back in time and warns Peter, asking him to step back and go home. This apparently saves the character. Thus, his return is not that surprising.

Further, Wade Wilson or Deadpool saved his fiancee Venessa (Morena Baccarin) from getting killed, paving the path for her return. Them aside, as mentioned before, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus are being put back as well.

The most interesting addition to the cast, however, is surely Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who was also shown bantering with Deadpool in the post-credit scene.

Deadpool 3 is slated to release on November 8, 2024.

