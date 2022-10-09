Who is T.J. Miller? ‘Deadpool’ actor says he will never work with Ryan Reynolds again

American comedian T.J. Miller has opened up about not being willing to work with Ryan Reynolds after having a "weird" encounter with him on a movie set.

While appearing on the Adam Corolla Show podcast, the 41-year-old personality spoke about how he “got along with [Reynolds] a lot better on the first Deadpool because he wasn’t a huge, huge movie star,” but things changed after the phenomenal success of the superhero film.

TJ Miller, who plays the role of Weasel in the franchise, recalled an incident on the set of the film where Ryan Reynolds allegedly asked the director to take another shot so that he could make the comedian feel inferior in front of the crew.

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

Speaking about the jab, Miller said he felt "weird," adding that after the shot when he got off the stage, he saw the crew felt uncomfortable too.

Even though Miller stated that he loved Reynolds "as a comedian," he would not work with him again.

“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different.”

All you need to know about T.J. Miller

Born on June 4, 1981, T.J. Miller is a native of Denver, Colorado. He is the son of Kent Miller, an attorney, and Leslie, a clinical psychologist. He did his primary education in Washington D.C. before pursuing other courses in England and France, as per his IMDb profile.

He moved to Chicago and began performing with improvisation groups running independently.

Miller made her debut televised appearance on The Standard Deviants, a PBS program dedicated to delivering instructional DVDs and programming to schools. He depicted the role of a knight as well as a dinosaur detective.

After appearing in television series Carpoolers as Marmaduke Brooker, he went on to star in several other films and series like The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, She's Out of My League, Get Him to the Greek, Gulliver's Travels, Our Idiot Brother, Rock of Ages, RVC: The Lone Shopping Network, The Goodwin Games, Jason Nash Is Married, Underwater, etc.

T.J. Miller called Ryan Reynolds "insecure"

In the same podcast interview, T.J. Miller revealed that he never spoke to Ryan Reynolds about the alleged incident but has no malice against the Deadpool franchise, which is currently in the pre-production stage of its third sequel.

After dubbing Ryan “kind of an insecure dude,” T.J. Miller added that he has no intention of returning to the franchise.

“I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.' I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3.”

T.J. Miller's career in the entertainment industry has been a controversy-laced one. In 2017, he was accused of s*xual assault by a woman who attended college with him. He denied the accusations. In 2018, he reportedly bullied a fellow actor on the set of Silicon Valley, after which he was written off the show.

