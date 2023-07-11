Frenemies Forever: Exploring the dynamics of Deadpool and Wolverine in the comics

Deadpool (Wade Wilson) and Wolverine (Logan) have always had one of the most iconic relationships in comics. A duo of frenemies like no other, the Merc With a Mouth has long been a part of Wolverine's history, and has created some of the most interesting banter when it comes to comic books.

Now, Wade Wilson will actually interact with Logan on the big screen when Deadpool 3 hits cinemas next year, and fans are extremely excited for it. But how did it all begin for the two eccentric superheroes?

Deadpool and Wolverine met when the the former was looking for Kaine and Copy Cat

Deadpool and Wolverine have surprisingly shared a very similar past. Logan was a part of the Weapon X program, and Wade also sought out the same program in an effort to cure his cancer. However, when the experiment took place, everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

Wade ends up developing a healing factor and his cancer dissapeared, but the experiment left him heavily disfigured and made him go a bit crazy. This experiment indirectly made him a bit similar to Logan as both characters do posess healing capabilities.

Logan and Wade met in 1994 on the pages of Wolverine #88 (Marvel comics) written by Larry Hama, Adam Kubert, Fabio Laguna, Mark Farmer, and Tim Townsend. Logan and Wade bumped into each other when the latter was trying to get hold on Garrison Kane and Copycat to kill them. When Wade located them, he directly moved in for the kill. Logan, however, stopped him, and a fight between the two followed.

Not a great start to their friendship as Logan's fight with Wade almost killed him, but Wade survived to live another day. Their rivalry began as a result of the fight, reached its peak when Wade chased Logan to fight with him again inorder to fuel his curiosity. Logan never really wanted to fight Wade for no reason, but Wade's ability to pierce through with words got to Logan, and he beat Wade to a pulp.

Over the years, this pattern continued and ultimately both of them grew a mutual respect for each other with Wolverine mostly tolerating Deadpool's antics. They also formed a team known as the X-Force, a group that got their hands dirty to save the world. It appears that Deadpool 3 will be the live-action debut of this dynamic duo, for which the fans have been patiently waiting to watch on screen.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) first shared the screen in X-Men: Origins - Wolverine. However, that version of Wade Wilson had his mouth sewn shut, which angered many fans as they demanded for a comic-accurate Merc With the Mouth to meet the classic X-Men hero.

Unfortunately, that seemed to be out of the realm of possibility despite Ryan Reynold's getting his own two standalone films as the character that fans loved. Jackman was pretty much done playing the Marvel hero following the release of Logan in 2017.

Thankfully, Reynolds announced last year that Jackman will be joining him in the upcoming film, and it appears that he will also be donning the classic yellow and blue outfit from the comics. This will be first time the character appears in the movie wearing his suit.

The two characters will share the screen together when Deadpool 3 releases in theatres on May 3, 2024.

