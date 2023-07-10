New Deadpool and Wolverine suits revealed for Deadpool 3 in Ryan Reynolds' latest post

With Kevin Feige pulling its release to May 2024, Deadpool 3 has turned into the most anticipated movie of the upcoming year. It already had people’s interest with the likes of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine making a comeback, but now, the hype is expected to grow tenfold as fans have just been offered the first look at his comic-accurate suit for the film.

Ryan Reynolds was recently spotted in a new Deadpool suit as the filming continues for Deadpool 3. Meanwhile, fans only received scoops and rumors about Jackman’s new Wolverine suit. However, the wait to get a sneak peek of his suit is now over as Reynolds has finally given fans what they wanted!

Ryan Reynolds reveals Wolverine’s new suit in Deadpool 3

Wolverine and Deadpool (Image via Ryan Reynolds' Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds recently posted a photo of Deadpool and Wolverine together in their new suits on his Instagram story. A few days before this reveal, scooper CanWeGetSomeToast (another account of MyTimeToShineHello) stated that Hugh Jackman will be sporting a yellow and blue comic-accurate suit, and fans have received the first look of it already.

The scooper had previously stated that the suit will be very close to the one Wolverine donned in the 2003 run of Astonishing X-Men, and it has turned out to be true. In his 24-year-long run as Wolverine, this will be the first time that Jackman will be seen in a suit straight out of the comics. Before Deadpool 3, the actor always stuck to black leather suits in Fox’s X-Men movies.

The Wolverine was very close to revealing a yellow Wolverine suit as it was offered to Logan in a scene towards the end of the film. However, that scene never made the final cut, and the closest fans got to the suit was in X-Men: Days of Future Past, where Wolverine’s outfit had a dull yellow and blue color added to his suit as a nod to the comics.

Other exciting elements in Deadpool 3

Patrick Stewart and Ian Mckellen are both in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 is turning out to be a big Avengers / Spider-Man: No Way Home-level crossover event. Not only does it feature Deadpool and Wolverine in their comic-accurate avatars, but CanWeGetSomeToast also tweeted that the original Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops played by Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden, respectively, will be back.

CanWeGetSomeToast also recently tweeted about the return of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen as Professor X and Magneto as well. Furthermore, Stefan Kapičić's Colossus and Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead are also confirmed to return from the first two Deadpool movies. So, Deadpool 3 is going to be an R-Rated mutant fest that honors the past.

Daredevil and Elektra (Image via 20th Century Studios)

However, it will also involve Fox’s other Marvel characters as it has been reported that Jennifer Garner is coming back as Elektra, and Ben Affleck will also be donning the Daredevil suit once again. Along with them, there have been rumors about the original Fantastic Four cast members having a cameo as well.

So, all in all, the third Deadpool outing could be about him killing the Fox universe to transition into MCU’s main Earth-616, thanks to the involvement of the TVA.

Deadpool 3 releases on May 3, 2024.

