10 Marvel heroes who can beat Deadpool, ranked

Are there any characters out there in the Marvel universe that can beat (not kill) Deadpool? Well, with a mouth like Deadpool's, it is easy to get under the skin of many and compel them to throw punches. Taking into consideration Deadpool's killing spree in Marvel Comics and his healing factor, the mutant merc is not easy to take down.

However, his healing factor does not mean that Deadpool can't be defeated at all. With a little creativity, the superhero can surely be beaten, which has been seen in Marvel Comics a few times.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's own opinions, which are subjective.

Wolverine, Black Panther, Hulk, and 7 other Marvel characters who have the potential to beat Deadpool

10) The Punisher

Deadpool Vs The Punisher #4 (2017) (Image via Marvel Comics)

Probably the most ruthless among Marvel characters, The Punisher is quite a match for Deadpool. While both these characters can be savage when involved in a fight, it's the former who goes for the kill without any remorse.

In Marvel Comics, when almost all the characters were turning into zombies, with Frank being the last immune person, we saw how The Punisher had to kill Deadpool over and over again. This pretty much establishes the fact that he can easily defeat the red superhero in a fight.

9) Wolverine

Deadpool fights Logan in Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The rivalry between Deadpool and Wolverine in Marvel Comics is so old that fans have always wondered who will win the ultimate showdown between the duo. However, the two have also teamed up at certain times as great buddies.

For the characters who share the self-healing factor, the fight is expected to go on for a long time when it comes to Wolverine and Deadpool. While the latter's body can regenerate, he can't heal the way Wolverine can, which would easily turn the tide in Logan's favor.

Moreover, the fact that Wolverine has defeated Deadpool in comics, as well as movies, gives us a clear insight into how the fight between the two will go.

8) Colossus

Deadpool and Colossus fight in Deadpool Vol. 4 #18 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Piotr Rasputin, aka the Russian mutant who has the ability to transform his body into metal, seems like an overkill to put against Deadpool.

With what fans got to see in Deadpool 2, Colossus can easily take on the Merc with a mouth. Deadpool's guns and katanas will be of little to no use against the metallic-bodied X-Men.

7) Black Panther

Deadpool and Black Panther in Black Panther vs. Deadpool #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Wakandan King T'Challa is among the perfect adversaries to Deadpool. Having trained his whole life, along with possessing the Vibranium suit and fancy Wakandan tech, the fight between Black Panther and Deadpool would be one to watch.

In 2018, the two Marvel characters went head-to-head in the 5th issue of Marvel Comics, titled Deadpool vs. Black Panther. While fans got to see some amazing moments between T'Challa and Wade, the story made it clear that both characters can go on for quite a few rounds. However, in front of Bast and the Vibranium suit, Deadpool can do little with his katanas and pistols.

6) Scarlet Witch

Left: Deadpool in Deadpool Vol. 8 #1, Right: Scarlet Witch in Moon Knight Vol. 9 #12 (Images via Marvel Comics)

With his foul mouth, Deadpool is sure to annoy Wanda enough to such an extent that the latter will ensure he can annoy no one else, ever. We got to see a bit of that with what happened to Black Bolt in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

However, things could go the other way around too, with the red superhero throwing Scarlet Witch off her game with his words and getting the best of her. That being said, the latter's powers are beyond the merc's control, so it's safe to say Wanda will take down Deadpool with The Darkhold.

5) Hulk

Deadpool & Hulk in Deadpool Vol. 4 #37 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Marvel fans can imagine how a fight between Deadpool and The Hulk will take its course. With the green superhero smashing his way through Wade's brain matter, the fight will be over as soon as it starts.

That being said, the fight could also go in the red superhero's favor, as we saw in Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe.

4) Thor

Left: Deadpool in Deadpool Vol. 4 #26, Right: Thor in Uncanny Avengers #1 (Images via Marvel Comics)

For fans wondering who will win in a fight between the God of Thunder and the Merc with a mouth, Marvel Comics has at times released issues to provide an insight into what would happen in these unusual scenarios.

While Thor has fried the red superhero to a crisp in the comics several times before, the Asgardian prince did so unintentionally. This gives us a clear picture of how if Thor and Deadpool were to get into a serious quarrel, things would not turn out to be good for the red superhero.

3) Thanos

Deadpool and Thanos in Dead vs. Thanos #3 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Fans who've known Thanos since his appearance in the MCU know The Mad Titan as one of the strongest villains. While Thanos ranks far from the top 10 villains in the Marvel Universe, The Mad Titan is powerful enough to effortlessly put down Deadpool.

Given the latter ever fights Thanos with Infinity Gauntlet and all the Infinity Stones, The Mad Titan can easily erase Wade from existence, ending the fight in an instant.

2) Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange in Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme #2 & Deadpool in Deadpool & Carnage #3 (Images via Marvel Comics)

While Stephen Strange is not up to the level of Deadpool in combat, the ex-surgeon has something that makes him dangerous when going against the Merc.

With the help of his mystical powers, the former can put the red superhero in a mirror dimension or a different reality and be done for good. Furthermore, Dr. Strange can also use the time stone to keep the red superhero in the time loop until the merc gives up similar to how he beat Dormammu in MCU's Doctor Strange.

1) Dark Phoenix

Left: Deadpool in Cable & Deadpool #9, Right: Jean Grey possessed by The Phoenix Force in X-Men Phoenix Endsong #1 (Images via Marvel Comics)

Topping the list of Marvel heroes who can beat the red superhero is Dark Phoenix. The character is an entity in the MCU who is frequently connected to Jean Grey, also known by many names, including Dark Phoenix.

Omega-level mutant Grey has immense power without The Phoenix Force being merged with her. In her Dark Phoenix form, she even defeated the mighty Galactus, which makes Deadpool a dinky opponent for her to crush.

The list containing Marvel characters who can defeat the red superhero is purely for entertainment purposes and does not specify the outcome of any fight for certain.

That being said, there are many Marvel characters that might defeat the Merc with a mouth. Which one tops the list in your opinion? Do let us know in the comments down below.

Poll : 0 votes