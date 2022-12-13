Can Deadpool kill the Marvel universe?

Deadpool is one of the most iconic Marvel characters of all time. Not just because of the antihero's loud mouth and witty sarcasm but because of his origins and depth of character. As popular as Deadpool is, the question frequently arises about which Marvel characters Deadpool can kill and if the merc with a mouth has what it takes to kill the entire Marvel Universe.

Just so it happens, in 2012, four non-canon issues were released, in which Deadpool went on a killing spree and killed almost all Marvel characters. This makes it safe to say that if the merc with a mouth ever feels enraged, Deadpool could easily kill the entire Marvel universe.

What happened to Deadpool in Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe?

Psycho Man & Deadpool in Deadpool kills the Marvel universe (image via Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe)

For those wondering if and how Deadpool can kill the Avengers and the Fantastic 4 among other strong Marvel characters (presumably stronger than Deadpool), as discussed, the merc has already shown us how, in a non-canon from 2012, called Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe by Cullen Bunn.

While Deadpool managed to kill almost all the Marvel characters, it surely wasn't an easy task for Wade to achieve. However, he is an antihero, one might call Wade Wilson a wayward hero of sorts and not a villain. That being said, it raises the question, what made Deadpool kill the Marvel Universe?

Well, the first out of the 4 issues of Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe sheds light on what pushed the merc to go on a killing spree. The first issue of the non-canon, Just Getting Started, starts off with Deadpool killing off Fantastic 4 in a brutal manner and shedding light on what ticked Wade into killing them.

The first issue further reveals Psycho Man to be the one behind Deadpool's killing spree. This is when the X-Men under Charles Xavier drops Wade Wilson at a psychiatric hospital in hopes that the merc would be better-taken care of in the institution.

Deadpool with his inner thoughts (image via Marvel Comics)

To everyone's surprise, posing as a therapist, Psycho Man tangles Wade's brain further as he wishes to tap into Deadpool's full potential to unleash mayhem. With his brain gone completely haywire, the anti-hero's brain was under the grasp of a darker persona, compelling him to murder his way through the Marvel universe.

Deadpool spared no Marvel character in the mini non-canon!

Spider-Man & Deadpool fighting in Marvel Comics [image via Marvel Comics (Civil War II #1)]

It's not just Fantastic Four, but the sheer number of characters that the sarcastic merc kills is astounding. After taking down the Thing, Reed Richards, Human Torch, and Invisible Woman, Wade goes for Ghost Rider, Doctor Doom, and other characters of the panel.

Next up is the friendly neighborhood spidey, whom Deadpool kills as Parker lectures him about the lives he's taken. Leaving no stone unturned, he turns his head towards the Avengers, whom he kills by strategically placing shrank bombs with the help of PIM particles. While the blast kills off most of the Avengers, Luke Cage and Thor got away without a scratch, thanks to Cage's unbreakable skin and Thor being a literal God.

However, Deadpool soon finished the job as the merc put the shrunk bombs in Cage's coffee. As for Thor, Wade uses the shrinking tech on Mjolnir as Thor recalls his hammer, making it big and crushing Thor under Mjolnir.

With only one character left who is strong enough to stop Deadpool's killing spree in the Marvel Universe, Wade quickly gets to work on his plan to kill the big green raging monster.

Deadpool kills Hulk (image via Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe)

While the Hulk ripped Deadpool's limbs during their first fight, he made one mistake. The Hulk retreated and changed into Bruce Banner. Now regenerated and back at full strength, he wasted no time and chopped off Banner's head as he slept in his puny form.

The events of Deadpool kills the Marvel universe are enough to explain that Deadpool has the potential to kill every single Marvel character. With the help of his accelerated regenerating capability, the merc with the mouth can bury many.

That being said, the events are non-canon and are purely for entertainment. They hold no gravity in either Marvel Comics or the MCU.

