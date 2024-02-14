The true meaning behind the Deadpool & Wolverine necklace, explained

Deadpool & Wolverine finally had its first trailer premiere during Super Bowl 2024 and it showed us exactly what the Merc With a Mouth has been up to since Deadpool 2 while also setting up a new adventure. One of the biggest draws of the film is, of course, that Wolverine will be joining Deadpool on this journey as well.

The upcoming film will have Hugh Jackman return as Logan to go on this multiversal journey with Deadpool.

While the character wasn't shown much in the trailer, a promotional image highlighted a broken heart necklace showcasing both characters with the word "Best" written on one half with Deadpool's face and the word "Friend" written on the other half with Wolverine's face. It looks like the film might be setting up a friendship for the ages.

Deadpool & Wolverine's first poster hints at the superheroes' friendship

One of Marvel's most iconic relationships is that of Deadpool and Wolverine's. Both the characters in the comics went from enemies to friends arc that then allowed them to become a dynamic duo in the comics.

During their first meeting, Deadpool was almost close to killing Wolverine when the latter was protecting Garrison Kane, a Weapon X experiment, as Wade was after him for stealing his girlfriend.

Wolverine then, of course, was able to bounce back from it and defeated Deadpool with a little bit of help from Garrison. A while later under different circumstances,

Deadpool and Wolverine later find themselves amidst a pack of wolves and put their differences aside to fight them off and get out of the situation. This leads them to having a mutual respect for each other and even see them bond over their shared trauma from the Weapon X program.

However, it certainly looks like Deadpool & Wolverine will ignore the earlier aspect of their relationship and rather focus on them being friends.

With the poster for the film showcasing the broken heart necklace with the word best and friend written on separate halves with the tagline saying "come together," we can certainly expect the friendship between the two characters to be a huge part of the movie.

The broken heart necklace indicates a great reunion of love or friendship, and considering that the last time the two shared the screen together was in X-Men: Origins - Wolverine, Deadpool & Wolverine is certainly set to be a great reunion.

Deadpool & Wolverine to release on July 26

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine has been a highly anticipated title for a long while now. Coming six years after Deadpool 2, the film will not only showcase Wade Wilson and Logan sharing the screen together, but Wolverine will also get to wear his iconic yellow and blue suit from the comics in the film.

Alongside Hugh Jackman returning, the teaser for the film also confirmed that Aaron Stanford will return to play Pyro, with many other 20th Century Fox X-Men characters rumored to appear in the film as well.

Expand Tweet

The film will also see the majority of the side characters from the previous Deadpool movies returning, with Matthew Macfadyen making his MCU debut here. Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theatres on July 26.