Marvel's Wolverine has been announced and will soon be upon us. The first modern-day experience built around Wolverine as a video game protagonist was X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Released in 2009 at the tail end of the PlayStation 2 era, the game didn't do justice to the legendary Marvel character. Its underwhelming story was somewhat compensated by a decent combat system.

Fans will soon get the chance to enjoy a stand-alone Wolverine title on the PlayStation 5. That said, a concrete release date is yet to be confirmed. Till then, here are five superhero games to play while you wait for Wolverine.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best superhero games to play while waiting for Wolverine

1) Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Linux, OS X, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch

The Batman Arkham series was the first superhero game that made players feel like superheroes. It felt great to jump into Arkham Asylum and bash criminals' skulls. Arkham City took the original game's base design even further and gave us a full city to explore as Batman. You could glide through the skies and dropkick bad guys in the face, and zipping across the skyscrapers felt even better.

Then came Batman: Arkham Knight, the full culmination of all the Batman games, and it turned out to be a marvelous experience. The combat is better than ever, and a new feature known as fear takedown has now been added to stealth. Apart from gliding, you can now travel the world in the iconic batmobile. You can even engage the vehicles of your enemies in battle with the batmobile.

Batman: Arkham Knight is one of the best superhero games and is definitely worth your attention. You should take it up while you wait for the release of Marvel's Wolverine.

2) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy. (Image via Eidos Interactive Corp.)

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch

Many were skeptical about the release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Fans had lost faith in Square Enix following the abysmal launch of Marvel's Avengers, which had many issues and was infested with microtransactions, lackluster combat, and a boring story. The developers had all the tools and superheroes to make Marvel's Avengers a gigantic success. But, in the end, it was just another mediocre superhero game.

However, the release of Guardians of the Galaxy felt like a breath of fresh air. It dropped all the game-as-a-service mechanisms of Marvel's Avenger and instead focused on a goofy, fun-filled single-player adventure. Fans were delighted with the game's combat and especially the soundtrack. For all these reasons, Guardians of the Galaxy is the perfect game to get lost in as you wait for Marvel's Wolverine to come out.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image via Insomniac Games)

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an excellent superhero game. Everything that the fans loved about the original has been improved upon in this entry. The swinging is better, the combat feels more responsive, and everything else is done on a bigger scale than in the previous entries. The best feature, by far, is the inclusion of Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Marvel's Spider-Man games saw what WB games did with Batman and took it a step further. We hope the developers at Insomniac will take the same direction with Marvel's Wolverine. You can easily spend your time swinging around the concrete jungle of New York while you wait for the arrival of Logan's standalone PS5 title.

4) Prototype 2

Prototype 2. (Image via Activision)

Platforms: PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and One, and PC

Prototype 2 puts you into the shoes of James Heller as you take on the government on your quest for revenge. Alex Mercer, the prequel's protagonist, returns as the antagonist in the second installment but is given a proper introduction so that new players don't feel lost. You have claws, tendrils, blades, and most of what you can imagine at your disposal. Moreover, you can do all sorts of insane activities, like consuming humans to take on their appearance.

The game came out in 2012, and more than a decade later, it can still hold its own. Prototype 2 is an excellent experience and highly recommended for those who want to scratch their itch for supernatural powers. A must-play for people awaiting the release of Marvel's Wolverine.

5) Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. (Image via Nintendo)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The 2019 release Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a fun-to-play beat-em-up brawler featuring a massive cast of Marvel characters. You can pick from the likes of Captain America, Nick Fury, and Captain Marvel, among others. Moreover, for those of you waiting on the arrival of Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel Ultimate Alliance even lets you step into the shoes of Logan himself.

If you have a Nintendo Switch and have some time to kill on your hands, then get yourself a copy today and dive into Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order