10 best superhero games of all time

Superheroes were a big part of everyone's childhood, and people have grown up with them through comic books, video games, TV shows, and movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's popularity ensures that interest in superhero media keeps increasing. However, despite its box office popularity, this genre's video game counterpart has not seen much success over the years.

While the majority of the titles in this genre provide a dull experience with a mediocre story and uninspired combat, some break this stereotype. Many developers have built fantastic superhero games, whether based on well-known characters or entirely unique ones.

An excellent superhero video game captures its respective heroes' dramatic sense of courage and features action sequences taken straight from comic book panels. Let's look at some great games that allow you to do just that.

Some of the best superhero games available in the market

1) Batman: Arkham Knight

Arkham Knight was the first game that allowed you to use the Batmobile (Image via Rocksteady)

Arkham Knight was designed as the last adventure of the caped crusader in the beloved Arkham series. The plot takes its inspiration from two beloved comic books, Under the Hood and A Death in the Family.

After the events of Arkham City, Scarecrow has taken over Gotham City, leaving only the GCPD and a few people in the dark gothic metropolis. It is up to Batman to resolve this issue and investigate a mysterious new player, the Arkham Knight.

The game had a rocky start due to a poorly optimized PC port, but Rocksteady gradually worked through the flaws. Except for an annoyance that requires you to collect certain items to access an additional cinematic that shows the game's true conclusion, it is a delightful title and the greatest way to conclude the adventures of the Dark Knight.

2) Injustice 2

Injustice tells one of the most intriguing stories revolving around the superheroes in DC (Image via Warner Bros)

What if the heroes we admire aren't as pure and good as we believe but rather flawed creatures with human-like emotions who can forge their path? Injustice answers this dilemma and is regarded as one of DC's best-written comic arcs. It is set in an alternate universe where the Man of Steel became a ruthless ruler after the Joker killed his wife and child. This tragedy shatters the virtuous Superman, sending him down a dark path that begins with him murdering the evil clown.

With two main groups, this narrative pits all of DC's heroes and villains against one another. The first Injustice game continued the tale of the comics. Injustice 2 is the culmination of the entire saga, and it is a fighting game featuring a massive DC cast as playable characters, similar to its predecessor.

This title is a masterpiece, given NetherRealm Studios' history with the Mortal Kombat series and the fantastic writing of select DC writers. The fluid gameplay loop and combo mechanics can make even newcomers to the fighting game genre feel like superheroes.

3) X-Men Origins: Wolverine

You can pull off some really brutal executions in this game (Image via Activision)

X-Men fans honestly had it rough because of how disappointing the first few movies were. Origins was considered one of the worst superhero movies ever made. Surprisingly, though, Raven software was able to create a game based on the movie and make it a fun experience.

X-Men Origins Wolverine retains the movie's story and oversees the journey of Logan Howlett's transformation into the adamantium-fused unstoppable force known as Weapon X or Wolverine. The game also adds more stuff from the comics, such as the huge mutant killing Sentinel robots, resulting in a challenging yet fun boss battle.

This hack-and-slash adventure also includes several violent takedowns, such as impaling adversaries on pikes and throwing them at rotor blades, among other things. This game can keep you entertained for hours as the developers provide the tools to wreak as much havoc as possible.

4) Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy brings the characters to life with great dialogue (Image via Eidos-Montreal)

The Guardians of the Galaxy have enjoyed quite a bit of fame thanks to James Gunn's fantastic movies as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was just a matter of time until someone seized the opportunity to create a game, and thank goodness Eidos-Montreal did.

The publisher took a different approach after the colossal failure of Square Enix's previous venture with the live-service Marvel's Avengers video game. They put the talented developers at Eidos-Montreal to work, and the result was beautiful.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the best game a fan of the motley crew of misfits could wish for. The gameplay is simple, with you controlling Starlord or Peter Quill, but you can also use your buddies, whose special abilities can aid you in battle. Each member brings a unique perspective to the issue at hand, and their amusing banter keeps things fresh. This is, without a doubt, one of the best superhero games ever created.

5) Infamous Second Son

Infamous was a fresh take on the superhero genre (Image via Sucker Punch)

Before Sucker Punch would go on to make one of the best gaming experiences on the PlayStation console with Ghost of Tsushima, they produced the two games in the Infamous series that garnered a cult following and boosted them to fame.

The first game proved that you did not need established superheroes to make a successful title—fun gameplay and a solid plot will work just fine. The second one doubles down on this concept and enhances the gameplay and narrative established in its predecessor.

Infamous Second Son gives you a sandbox environment to play in and have fun, but beware, as it features a karma system that can change the ending. It is a thrilling experience from start to finish and is honestly one of the best games available on the PlayStation system.

6) Spider-Man 2

This game was based on the second Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie (Image via Activision)

Because of how incredible those movies were, Sam Raimi's account of the adventures of Spider-Man took the world by storm. But back then, the market for superhero video games wasn't established yet. It was surprising when Treyarch made the perfect adaptation of the second movie of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Much like X-Men Origins, the game sticks to the movie's original story and adds more content to stretch out the gameplay hours, such as a few new villains like Mysterio, Rhino, and others. This game also has the famous pizza delivery meme.

The only travesty about this game is the watered-down PC version developed by Amaze Entertainment, which removes most of the factors that makes the original amazing. The definitive version of this game is still the console version, which has a lot of content alongside fantastic gameplay that any fan of the superhero genre will enjoy.

7) Batman: Arkham Asylum

The Caped Crusader facing an intricate trap designed by his nemesis makes for a great game (Image via Rocksteady)

Arkham Asylum is the first title in the series. It kicked off the narrative of the Caped Crusader in video game media and is widely regarded as one of the greatest games by Batman fans.

Unlike the later parts of the franchise, which take place in the entire metropolis or parts of Gotham City, the game is set, as the name suggests, inside the Arkham Mental Asylum. The Dark Knight faces many familiar faces, including his nemesis, the Clown Prince of Crime, Joker.

The combat in Arkham Asylum was groundbreaking and impacted numerous superhero games, including Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man. The title also establishes most of the key gadgets Batman employs throughout the series.

8) Marvel's Spider-Man

Want to take a Selfie in the sky while slinging across New York? Yes, you can do that (Image via Insomniac games)

J Jonah Jameson's sleep was not disturbed for a long time after the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2's video game adaption in 2014. Obviously, all good things must return, as New Yorkers watched a familiar superhero slinging his way across the city once again.

Marvel's Spider-Man, Insomniac's 2018 superhero title, depicts the narrative of a young Peter Parker working under Otto Octavius' mentorship, having just begun a secret career as the web-slinger. You can run, swing, and jump around New York's skyline while aiding people in need and solving crimes. The story is also among the best in the superhero video game genre, with plenty of heartfelt and amusing moments.

The game was a huge success, and it allowed Insomniac to work on other superhero titles, which resulted in a sequel and a spin-off. The team is also working on the next Wolverine game.

9) Batman: Arkham City

Bruce has a way with the ladies (Image via Rocksteady)

Rocksteady Studios had the idea for a sequel even before the first game was released, as you can find in Easter eggs hinting at another game present throughout the asylum. However, it was the success of their first venture with the Dark Knight that cemented this idea and gave birth to Arkham City in 2011.

The game is set in one of the districts of Gotham, which has been turned into a prison for the city's most dangerous criminals by Doctor Hugo Strange. Suspicious of this idea, Bruce Wayne allows himself to be captured to investigate what sinister plans Strange is cooking. While in the city, the superhero comes across iconic villains, such as the Penguin, Harvey Dent, and more. Even the Clown Prince of Crime returns.

For good reason, Arkham City is regarded as a masterpiece in the superhero genre. The plot and chemistry between Catwoman and Batman are fantastic. The performances of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince, respectively, further contribute to the game's legacy.

10) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Two Spider-Men are better than one (Image via Insomniac)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most awaited games of 2023 and has been one of the biggest launches this year for the PlayStation console. Needless to say, Insomniac Games once again proved that Sony made the right decision by leaving future superhero games in their hands.

The game features Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they try to solve crimes in New York City together, with the former mentoring the latter. Many villains also appear in the 2023 title, including Venom, Kraven, and more.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 retains the franchise's core gameplay mechanics, adds more skills and overall events in the open world, and delivers a fantastic tale revolving around both superheroes (who are supported by a cast of well-written characters).