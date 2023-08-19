Mortal Kombat 1: All known Brutalities and how to do them

Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back Brutalities, and they’re incredibly fun to perform. Instead of simply inputting a separate isolated string of commands for a gruesome fatality, this finishing move feels like they connect to the overarching gameplay more smoothly. Though there aren’t many known to players right now, the odds of there being secret/hidden options are very high. It’s not an uncommon thing to see in this blood-soaked fighting game.

We’ll go over how to perform these moves in general and all the currently-known Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1. While there isn’t a huge offering in the beta test, this will certainly change as the game launches.

How to perform Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1

To perform Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1 right now, you have to hit the input for the move as your final move of the match. That means you have to plan and prepare for this move as you play the game. If your last input is the Brutality move, you will skip the “Finish Him!” state and start smashing through the other player.

For that reason, comboing into this move is incredibly satisfying to do in the game. However, it’s also worth noting that some other finishing inputs may have other requirements - such as distance, not blocking in the final round, and things of that nature. Should it be important, we’ll add it to this article.

Mortal Kombat 1’s beta contains just one of many upcoming Brutalities

Unfortunately, the beta test only features one of the game’s future Brutalities: The Klassic. It’s easy to do, and everyone in the main cast can access it. Right now, Kameos do not have this finishing move, and it’s unlikely that they will have access to this feature in the future.

“The Klassic”

PS5 input: Down+Triangle

Down+Triangle Xbox X|S: Down+Y

If you want to perform this Brutality in Mortal Kombat 1, you need the last hit of your match to be that aforementioned input. Whether you're playing as Liu Kang or Sub-Zero, it's an identical input. It’s easier to do this during a combo instead of hoping you can hit Down+Triangle as an isolated move during a match. The Klassic is a nice, simple decapitation. It's elegant in its own way.

Fans have known for the past several months that there would be Brutalities in the game, but it is unknown how many there will be. Considering that the developers confirmed it with a plural instead of a singular, there are many more to come. The real question is how many each character will have.

Once the game has launched and further information is known, we’ll come back to this and update it so you have all the info you need to brutalize your opponent with devastating attacks to finish a match.

These finishing moves are incredibly fun because they can be comboed into, giving MK1 matches a very sudden, violent end. While the beta test ends on August 21, 2023, fans won’t have to wait for the full launch. That will take place on September 19, 2023.