Mortal Kombat 1 beta: How to sign up, release date, time, and more

NetherRealm Studios' upcoming fighting entry, Mortal Kombat 1, is just a few weeks away from its official release. With the title's looming release date, publisher Warner Bros. Games has finally unveiled its roadmap for the final closed beta, exclusive to those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition. Much like the previously held closed beta for Mortal Kombat 1, the upcoming pre-order exclusive beta will feature both single-player and multiplayer content alongside an expanded roster of fighters and Kameos.

It will also include new stages to dive into. Here's everything you need to know about MK1's upcoming beta, including how to sign up, release date, time, platforms, and more.

How to sign up for Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta?

Unlike the previous close beta, there's no external sign-up process for Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming beta. Instead, to access the playtest, you will need to pre-order the game's Ultimate Edition on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. Although it's coming out on Windows PC as well, the closed beta is currently only available for consoles.

The Ultimate Edition also comes with other bonuses to justify its asking price of $109.99, including the game's Kombat Pack, early access to the DLC characters, 1250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency), and exclusive skin for Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 1 beta release date and time for all regions

The upcoming beta for NetherRealm's fighting game is scheduled to go live on August 18, 2023, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will be live for three days and will conclude on August 21, 2023, adhering to following timings:

08:00 PDT (August 18, 2023)

11:00 EST (August 18, 2023)

16:00 BST (August 18, 2023)

These fighters and Kameos will be available for you to try out in the upcoming playtest:

Playable fighters

Liu Kang

Sub-Zero

Kenshi

Kitana

Johnny Cage

Li Mei

Kameo fighters

Kano

Sonya

Frost

Jax

Although some of the fighters were already part of the previous closed beta, such as Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, and Kitana, the upcoming pre-order exclusive beta will feature Johnny Cage alongside the newly revealed Umgadi fighter - Li Mei, a returning figure from the 3D-era of the Mortal Kombat games.

There will also be a new Kameo fighter — Frost, who shares a similar character model as her Mortal Kombat 11 counterpart.

As for the stages, NetherRealm Studios are yet to confirm all the selections in the upcoming playtest. However, the studio has confirmed there will be a few surprises in store for players partaking in the closed beta.