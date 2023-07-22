Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack roster reveled: Omni-Man, Ermac, Homelander, and more

NetherRealm Studios has finally revealed Mortal Kombat 1's Kombat Pack characters, and unsurprisingly for many Mortal Kombat fans, the Kombat Pack for NetherRealm Studios' latest title includes some of the highly requested characters from both the MK universe and pop culture. The Kombat pack reveal came with a dedicated trailer that showcased all the characters.

From Ermac and Quanchi from Mortal Kombat X to Invincible's Omni-Man, the Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 1 has some really cool playable characters. These characters were previously leaked via an Amazon store posting that was later taken down.

NetherRealm Studios has always featured a robust post-launch plan for their games, introducing highly-requested guest characters into the MK titles as part of the Kombat Packs, and it's no different for the latest entry in the franchise. Here are all the playable characters that will be part of Mortal Kombat 1's Kombat Pack.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes both iconic guest characters and classic MK villains

If you thought the previous few Kombat Packs introduced a healthy dose of pop culture guest characters in Mortal Kombat, NetherRealm Studios' latest offering might genuinely surprise you.

Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 1 not only comes packed with fan-favorite MK characters like Quanchi and Ermac, but it also sees the likes of Homelander and Omni-Man make an appearance.

Here are all the characters that are featured in NetherRealm Studios' upcoming game's Kombat Pack post-launch DLC:

Ermac (Mortal Kombat X)

Quanchi (Mortal Kombat X)

Takeda (Mortal Kombat X)

Peacemaker (DC Comics, The Suicide Squad)

Omni-Man (Invincible)

Homelander (The Boys)

While the Kombat Pack is available as part of the Ultimate Edition, the characters included in it will be rolled out over the next 12 months, with Homelander being confirmed to arrive in Spring 2023.

Mortal Kombat has always featured some really cool guest characters, with the standouts being, Joker (MK11), Spawn (MK11), Terminator T-800 (MK11), Robocop (MK11), Leatherface (MKX), Alien (MKX), Predator (MKX) and Jason Voorhees (MKX).

Alongside the Kombat Pack reveal, NetherRealm Studios also released a new story trailer for the game, showcasing the return of classic characters like Li Mei, Darrius (Kameo), and Tanya. Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).