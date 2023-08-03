Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta dates revealed: Playable fighters, Kameos, platforms, and more

The upcoming latest entry in the iconic fighting game series, Mortal Kombat 1's official release date is inching ever closer, and developer NetherRealm Studios has finally revealed the dates for the final Closed Beta, which is exclusive to players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game.

Alongside the dates for the Closed Beta, NetherRealm Studio has also revealed the playable fighters as well as the Kameos that will be included in the upcoming playtest. The Closed Beta, much like the previously held playtest for the game, will be restricted to a few towers and multiplayer matches.

However, with the playtest offering a much bigger roster than before, with even more stages to try out, it's a great opportunity for players to get a feel of the game's mechanics ahead of its release. Here's everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming Closed Beta.

What are the dates for Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta?

The upcoming Closed Beta for Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders will be starting on August 18, 2023, and will stay live till August 21, 2023. During the three days, players who pre-purchased the game on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will be able to download the demo and play through the single-player "Tower" modes, as well as the limited multiplayer stages.

The Closed Beta is only available to players who pre-purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, which comes with a price tag of $109.99 and includes the following bonuses:

Kombat Pack (featuring Ermac, Takeda, Quanchi, Homelander, Omni-Man, and Peacekeeper)

Early Access to the base game

Exclusive skin for Johnny Cage

5 new Kameo fighters

Shang Tsung (pre-order bonus fighter)

The Kombat Pack will not be available with the launch of the game. The fighters included in the Kombat Pack will be rolled out as post-launch DLCs, and can also be bought separately following the game's release.

Which fighters are included in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta?

The upcoming Closed Beta will come packed with some really interesting playable fighters for players to try out, including Kitana, Johnny Cage, and the recently revealed Umgadi warrior - Li Mei. There's also a new Kameo fighter to try out in the playtest - Frost. Here's a list of all the fighters as well as the Kameos that will be available in the Closed Beta:

Playable fighters

Liu Kang

Sub-Zero

Kenshi

Kitana

Johnny Cage

Li Mei

Kameo fighters

Kano

Sonya

Frost

Jax

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).