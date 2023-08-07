Mortal Kombat 1 latest gameplay trailer reveals the return of fan-favorite characters from 3D era

Mortal Kombat 1 recently got a brand new trailer during EVO 2023, showcasing brand new stages, story snippets, and a first look at some of the returning fan-favorite fighters. The trailer also gave glimpses at some of the previously speculated characters as the game's new Kameo fighters, including the likes of Stryker.

However, the highlight of the new trailer was the highly anticipated announcement of Reptile, one of the most beloved characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise. His last mainline appearance was back in 2015's Mortal Kombat X, with the character seemingly being completely absent in the sequel, Mortal Kombat 11, and its story expansion, Aftermath.

Alongside Reptile, the trailer also gave fans look at two other returning characters from the series' 3D era. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer.

The latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer gives fans a look at Reptile, Ashrah, and new Kameo fighters

The trailer starts by giving fans a look at Reptile, who, unlike his previous appearance in Mortal Kombat X, has a human form. NetherRealm Studios seems to have taken a page out of the 2021's Mortal Kombat movie, where instead of being a shapeshifting ninja, the character was depicted to have a lizard-like appearance, devoid of any humanoid attributes.

Instead of being just a bipedal lizard in the upcoming title, Reptile can transform in and out of his human form at his will, which he can also translate into his extended combos. The trailer also hinted at a role-reversal for Reptile, where, instead of being a antagonistic forces like Quan Chi or Shang Tsung, is teaming up with Liu Kang and his chosen ones, such as Kenshi, Johnny Cage, and Scorpion.

Alongside him, NetherRealm Studios also gave fans a glimpse at Stryker as a Kameo fighter in the game, who seems to retain his classic appearance from the Midway-era titles. This fresh new take on some of the key characters of the series, is nothing new for Mortal Kombat 1.

Characters like Mileena, Tanya, and even Bi Han (Sub-Zero), who were usually portrayed as antagonistic forces in the series, have had their backstories altered for the upcoming title. Alongside Reptile, NetherRealm Studios also showcased two other returning fighters from the 3D era, Ashrah and Havik, both of whom are playable and come with some really amazing combos and finishers.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.