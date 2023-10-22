Marvel's Spider-Man 2 all Mysterium Challenges location guide and rewards

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 presents an engaging storyline and introduces innovative gameplay elements. The game showcases two main characters—Miles and Peter—allowing players to seamlessly transition between them throughout the campaign.

Both protagonists offer their own side missions that can be completed by besting the clock, conquering specific challenges, or fulfilling certain objectives, offering an enriched, immersive experience.

Miles' character offers a distinctive array of challenges within the Mysterium questline, a series of challenges overseen by Mysterio. Your goal is to tackle these challenges quickly, as the faster you complete a Mysterium, the more Hero Tokens you'll earn.

In the expansive city of New York within Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can discover nine Mysteriums waiting to be conquered.

Here are all the Mysterium Challenges, locations, and rewards in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

1) Williamsburg

Grave Decision challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Grave Decision

Rewards:

Gold: 0

Silver: < 3

Bronze > 3

Attaining a Gold rank in this Mysterium is quite challenging, primarily due to the imperative of avoiding enemy attacks. It's crucial to maintain a safe distance from assailants and be willing to employ any available gadgets or strategies.

Mysterio's occasional appearances to launch attacks are the primary obstacle preventing you from reaching the Gold rank.

2) Downtown Brooklyn

Fear of Heights challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Fear of Heights

Rewards:

Gold: < 1:30

Silver: < 2:15

Bronze: > 2:15

This Mysterium challenge is particularly tough since it necessitates the task of dispatching 15 adversaries by forcibly propelling them off elevated platforms. The most arduous aspect lies in the need to employ ledge-induced takedowns.

This challenge adds an additional layer of complexity as opponents will be firing rockets at you while Mysterio hurls airborne skulls in your direction. Direct hits from these projectiles will result in incapacitation, consuming precious time as you strive to eliminate 15 foes within a tight timeframe of just one and a half minutes.

3) Downtown Queens

Punch Your Ticket challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Punch Your Ticket

Rewards:

Gold: < 2:00

Silver: < 3:20

Bronze: > 3:20

This challenge should prove manageable, as you'll face a set number of Brutes and must overcome them within a designated time limit. Nonetheless, don't underestimate the battle dynamics, as attempting to ensnare them with a web will result in the Brutes pulling Miles toward them in an effort to strike him.

Additionally, you'll be encircled by normal foes, necessitating your full attention on vanquishing the Brutes in this mission.

4) Williamsburg

Road Rage challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Road Rage

Rewards:

Gold: 0

Silver: < 3

Bronze > 3

In the Road Rage challenge, you aim to eliminate all adversaries without sustaining any damage. Throughout the fight, you'll encounter floating tires and traffic cones that Miles can utilize as projectiles against his foes. Be cautious, as enemies can teleport in close proximity, necessitating your vigilance and the maintenance of a safe distance.

5) Harlem

Under Construction challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Under Construction

Rewards:

Gold: < 1:00

Silver: < 1:30

Bronze: > 1:30

The Under Construction challenge may appear straightforward, only to deceive you. It presents the task of achieving a Gold rank by defeating 20 enemies in a minute. The primary challenge lies in the fact that these enemies are scattered at a distance, requiring swift and efficient traversal while conserving time.

As you approach the halfway point toward your goal, Mysterio introduces a twist by flooding the area with poison, causing your health points to slowly diminish.

6) Central Park

Everyone’s a Critic challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Everyone’s a Critic

Rewards:

Gold: < 1:45

Silver: < 2:15

Bronze: > 2:15

The task is to face off against 30 opponents and defeat them within a set time. Your goal is to showcase your combat abilities and concentrate on your movements to evade any attacks from nearby foes.

7) Midtown

The Invisible Enemy challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: The Invisible Enemy

Rewards:

Gold: < 2:10

Silver: < 2:40

Bronze: > 2:40

In this challenge, your objective is to eliminate adversaries using finishing moves. You will encounter just six opponents in this quest, and what sets it apart is that once you've bested three of them, the remaining foes will become invisible.

Even though they are hidden from view, Miles will automatically strike the nearest opponent when you press the attack button, making them easily accessible.

8) Upper East Side

Prison Break challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Prison Break

Rewards:

Gold: < 2:14

Silver: < 2:45

Bronze: > 2:45

Like the other straightforward challenges, this one requires defeating a specified number of foes within a set time limit. Mysterio may make occasional appearances to engage you in this challenge. He'll be easily identifiable by a conspicuous red exclamation mark hovering above his head, making it simple to locate and eliminate him.

9) Chinatown

Fight on Time challenge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Challenge: Fight on Time

Rewards:

Gold: < 3:30

Silver: < 5:50

Bronze: > 5:50

Conquering the Fight on Time challenge entails defeating six foes using finishing moves. The challenge introduces a unique twist in the form of a persistent green laser beam that relentlessly tracks your movements.

The laser gradually depletes your health points, forcing you to expend your focus bar on healing instead of reserving it for executing finishing moves. To emerge victorious, prioritize evading the laser whenever possible, and you'll sail through the challenge smoothly.