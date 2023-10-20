Much like the first two Spider-Man games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a ton of gadgets and abilities to equip on each hero. Each ability and gadget can be further upgraded, increasing their combat effectiveness. However, a gadget/ability can only be used a set number of times before it temporarily expires. Thankfully, these perks can be “recharged” via multiple methods to ensure a smoother crime-fighting experience.

Read on to learn more about these methods.

How to recharge gadgets and abilities in Spider-Man 2

Combat in Spider-Man 2 requires effective use of both gadgets and abilities (image via Insomniac Games)

Unlike the two previous Spider-Man titles, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 separates abilities and gadgets into two quick-access menus on either side of the screen. This is to ensure that the UI remains less cluttered and easier to access.

Keeping this in mind, here is a list of the best possible ways to recharge gadgets/abilities:

Defeat enemies in combat to recharge your gadgets.

Unlock the Combo Resupply skill within the shared Skill Tree for both Peter and Miles. This skill will allow both Spider-Men to use a gadget to finish a 4-hit combo without consuming a gadget slot.

Unlocking the Gadget Resupply skill is also recommended. Using this skill will recharge a gadget slot after completing a finisher.

Build up combos in battle to recharge faster.

Unlocking the Focused Parry Damage Suit Tech will slowly regenerate your abilities on each parry.

Additionally, unlocking the Combo King Damage Suit Tech upgrade will slowly regenerate your abilities every 10 combo hits.

Keeping the above pointers in mind will allow for easy access to abilities and gadgets, resulting in a more engaging Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 experience.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 skills, abilities, and gadgets

Using abilities in combat (Image via Insomniac Games)

with the hordes of enemies, the game throws at you. Coupled with necessary Skill Tree upgrades, these should allow for devastating effects and flashy finishers. Abilities and gadgets can be equipped and used in the following manner in-game: Gadgets : Hold down the R1 button on your Dualsense controller and select the gadget of choice using the four face buttons.

: Hold down the R1 button on your Dualsense controller and select the gadget of choice using the four face buttons. Abilities: Hold down the L1 button on your Dualsense controller. Select one of the four equipped abilities using the four face buttons.

Each ability/gadget has a short cooldown between successive uses.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 abilities tab (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an action-adventure role-playing title from Insomniac Games, set as a sequel to both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales. The game takes place a few months after the events of Miles Morales, as the two Spider-Men try to balance real-world priorities with the challenges of being a superhero. Things get complicated, however, when Harry Osborn and the Symbiote enter the mix, threatening to tear the city and friendships apart.

For more news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.