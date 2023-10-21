Marvel's Spider-Man 2 FNSM app: How to use, all missions, and more

The Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man (FNSM) app is one of the most important utility tools in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Although it doesn't have any combat significance, it does make your life a whole lot easier traversing the vast open-world map of Marvel's New York in the game while also keeping track of all the active quests and activities.

Developed by Miles' genius friend Ganke, the FNSM app was first introduced in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and has returned in the latest sequel, albeit with some new key additions. Although you do have the option of tracking individual quests and activities from the open-world map itself, doing so via the FNSM app is much easier.

The app is unlocked fairly early in the game. However, during all the combat and traversal tutorials that pop up in the opening hours of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it can get a bit troublesome to keep track of all the useful information regarding the app. To help remedy that, here's a comprehensive guide on the FNSM app.

Note: This article includes minor spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

How to use the Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-man (FNSM) app in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

The FNSM app essentially helps you keep track of all active quests in the game and also prioritize quests or activities that you want to complete first. To access the FNSM app, you will need to swipe to the left on the DualSense's touchpad. Once you open the FNSM app, you can freely choose between all the available active quests or activities.

Using the FNSM is the best way to track activities during free-roam since it doesn't require you to go into a menu or even open up the map. While you do get access to the app fairly early in the game, it isn't given to you until you finish the game's prologue, which includes the boss fight against Flint Marko, aka the Sandman.

All missions that you can track using the FNSM app in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Much like in Marvel's Spider-man Miles Morales, you can track all side stories as well as main story missions using the FNSM app in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The app also notifies you whenever random criminal activity appears on the map, letting you prioritize and track it. There are also a few exclusive missions that only show up on the FNSM app.

Here's a list of all the FNSM app missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

The Flame

EMF Experiments

Cultural Museum

Hunter Blinds

Hunter Bases

Brooklyn Visions

Unidentified Targets

Symbiote Nests

It should be mentioned that these side stories/activities also show up on the minimap. However, if you want to seamlessly jump between different activities while swinging through New York and don't want to break your momentum by going into a menu screen, the FNSM app is the best option.