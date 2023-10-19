Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guide: All Marko's Memories locations

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, much like its predecessor, features an extensive list of collectibles you can accrue while progressing through the main story. Though getting all the collectibles and memorabilia isn't necessary to complete the main story, it's essential to obtaining the coveted Platinum trophy.

Among the many collectible-based activities in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are Marko's Memories, which, as the name suggests, is related to the Sandman. There are 14 Marko's Memories scattered across New York, and collecting all of them rewards you not only the trophy but also XP and City Tokens.

Here's a comprehensive guide on locating Marko's Memories in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for the opening hours of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

All Marko's Memories locations in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marko's Memories side activity opens up fairly early in the game, right after Peter fixes the FNSM (Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man) app, which was rendered non-functional following the massive battle with Sandman. After getting access to the activity, you can go through the entire map of New York and unlock all the locations for Marko's memories.

Completing side activities is the best way to unlock new suits and gadget upgrades in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Here's a list of all the locations for Marko's Memories in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Financial District

The first one is contained automatically as part of the "One Thing At a Time" main story mission.

Another can be found atop a building on the south-eastern coast of the Financial District.

The third Memory can be found between Greenwich and the Financial District, right on the border of the two zones. You can easily identify the location using Spider-Man's visor scanner.

The last Memory in this district can be found at the southern end of the area.

Central Park

The first Memory can be found in the Southern part of the district, near a pond.

The next one can be found by defeating the Sand Clones in the area.

Chinatown

The first Marko's Memory in this area can be found at the border of Chinatown and the Financial District.

A second Memory can be found in the northern part of Chinatown atop the building with a water tower.

Downtown Brooklyn

The Memory in this district can be located quite easily. It can be found sandwiched in between two tall buildings, which can be located by the floating sand clouds.

Greenwich

The Memory crystal in this district can be found in a basketball court in between the two buildings. This location can be identified by the accumulation of sand clouds.

Little Odessa

The only Marko's Memory in this district can be found towards the northern end, near the river. You can easily locate this Memory crystal using the sand clouds.

Midtown

The first Memory crystal can be found near the Colexco building, i.e., the eastern end of the district.

The second one can be found in the southwestern section of the district, near the Hell's Kitchen border.

Williamsburg

The Memory crystal in Williamsburg can be found in the eastern part of the map, atop a building, which, as usual, can be identified by the sand clouds.

After collecting 13 Marko's Memory crystals, you will unlock a side quest called Remember. The quest is quite linear and ultimately results in you clashing against several Sand Clones and getting the final memory crystal. Collecting Marko's Memories will get you 2000 XP and 20 City Tokens in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.