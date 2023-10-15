Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launch trailer teases Sandman, Mr Negative, Venom, and more

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just a few days away from its official release. With the PlayStation 5 exclusive title's looming release date, Insomniac Games has finally revealed a brand new trailer for the game. The launch trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 not only gives players and fans a glimpse into the game's story but also the rogues gallery.

From Sandman to Venom, the trailer showcases some of the most iconic Spider-Man villains in action, hinting at these characters playing a major role in the game's narrative. While Venom and Mr Negative were already teased in previous trailers for the title, Insomniac finally provided a first look at Sandman with their latest trailer.

It also offers a glimpse of how the Symbiote will affect Peter, besides his relationship with MJ and Miles, in the upcoming sequel.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launch trailer showcases the rogues gallery in action, with Venom, Mr Negative and Sandman

The trailer starts with Peter having a friendly chat with Miles, which is soon interrupted by the Sandman, who towers over the Hell's Kitchen area of Marvel's New York. Judging from the trailer, it appears Insomniac Games has drawn inspiration heavily from the classic Spider-Man comics and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 when designing Sandman.

Instead of a regular humanoid, the Sandman in the upcoming sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man is a towering enemy on a scale similar to bosses like Chronos from God of War 3. Following that, the trailer provides a quick glimpse at Miles going up against Mr Negative and trying to face the demons of his past.

This is followed by Peter embracing the Symbiote, after which he adopts a meaner and more aggressive personality, which affects his relationship with MJ. The trailer then shows how the Symbiote eventually turns into Venom, hinting at Peter potentially being the host.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is easily the biggest PlayStation 5 release of this year, rivaling even the likes of Final Fantasy 16, the only other major PS5 exclusive released thus far in 2023. With a whopping 86GB file size, the sequel is available for pre-load for players who pre-ordered the game's Standard or Deluxe Edition.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.