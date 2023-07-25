Venom might be playable in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Insomniac Games superhero action game, might feature a playable Venom, according to statements from the character's co-creator - Todd McFarlane. During an interview following the recently held San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), McFarlane implied that the iconic symbiote might be a playable character in the upcoming title.

Insomniac Games and PlayStation recently released a brand new story trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which showcased Venom for the first time. While there isn't any confirmation regarding a third playable character, McFarlane's implications have, admittedly, fans very excited.

Note: Everything mentioned in this article comes from an unofficial source and has yet to be confirmed by the publisher (PlayStation) or the developer (Insomniac Games). As such, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Venom co-creator Todd McFarlane hints the iconic symbiote might be a playable character in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

In an interview following the recently held SDCC, which also featured a dedicated panel for Insomniac Games' upcoming sequel, Todd McFarlane implied a possibility of Venom being playable. McFarlane, one of the original co-creators of the symbiote, is quite impressed by Insomniac's rendition of Venom.

"I'd play that. I don't want that skinny Peter Parker dude I'm going for the big dude over there. Like anybody that can throw around tanks done”



And when asked about his impressions of the new trailer and the Venom reveal, McFarlane said:

"I'd play that [symbiote/ Venom]. I don't want that skinny Peter Parker dude I'm going for the big dude over there. Like anybody that can throw around tanks done."

While this one statement might have several different meanings, it vaguely hints towards Todd potentially having information regarding a playable Venom in the upcoming title, which wouldn't be surprising.

However, at the same time, the statement can also be interpreted as an expression of excitement from Todd. It just might be a way of him being proud of Insomniac's Venom design and saying that the symbiote might be a more fitting playable character than Peter Parker himself in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Whatever the case, fans won't have to wait long to get all of their questions answered regarding Peter, Miles, and the symbiote itself. The sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.