There's more to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story trailer than Venom

A new story-focused trailer just dropped for the highly anticipated sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, during the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Not only does the trailer showcase plenty of elements from the game's main storyline, but it also gives fans a first look at the title's alleged main antagonist, Venom, in an action-packed set piece.

Donning the iconic look from the comics, Venom, in the upcoming title, looks as menacing as fans would've expected him to be. While Venom sure is the highlight of the new story trailer, plenty more additional information regarding the story and the characters comes packed.

From the newly introduced cast of characters like Kraven and Harry Osborne to the returning ones like Peter, Miles, MJ, and even Martin Li, there's plenty to dissect in the new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The new story trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reveals some really intriguing elements of the game's narrative

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story trailer starts with Peter and Harry talking to each other, sharing their vision for a better world. Harry also mentions how he wants to "heal the world" for the better. This line is important, as it comes into play at the end of the trailer, and perhaps is a deliberate hint placed by Insomniac Games.

Following that scene, we see Peter meet up with his protege, Miles Morales introducing him to Harry. The lighthearted moment is immediately juxtaposed by the trailer showing Kraven and his henchmen arriving in New York. It seems this time around, Kraven will be the driving force (much like Martin Li in the last game) behind the impending catastrophe that looms over New York, thanks to the Symbiote.

In the next scene, we are once again shown Peter's transformation into the Symbiote-suit Spider-Man, which seems to have had an adverse effect on his personality. In one scene, we even see MJ hiding behind a corner on seeing Peter, which suggests that the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man might've taken a sinister turn, and we might actually get a Miles vs. Peter at some point in the story.

In a short, blink-and-you-miss-it scene, the trailer also gives a first look at Yuri Watanabe's anti-hero alter ego, Wraith. Following this, we see Miles confronting Martin Li, who presumably escaped RAFT. And finally, the trailer concludes with Harry looking over New York from Oscorp Tower, and following that, we get our first look at Venom.

Insomniac Games @insomniacgames



Read more about it and our comic panel on the PS blog here:



#SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/rsh5nPUY4M The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle and Limited Edition items arrive September 1, 2023! Secure yours when pre-orders begin July 28th!Read more about it and our comic panel on the PS blog here: insom.games/msm2ccb

It seems Insomniac Games isn't pulling any punches when it comes to showcasing a ferocious and lethal Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, much like the character's appearance in the comics. One thing that does stick out, however, is that Venom brandishes a massive "spider" symbol on his chest, which seems eerily similar to that of Peter's Advanced Suit.

While Insomniac is trying to hint towards Harry being the new Venom, with the Symbiote even mentioning his intention to "heal the world," there are chances that this might be a deliberate misdirection. It is very much possible that Harry isn't going to be Venom in the sequel. Instead, it might be Peter, going by the "spider" logo on the Symbiote's chest.

Although there are plenty of questions that fans might have after watching the story trailer. Hopefully, they won't have to wait long to get their answers (well, most of them). Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.