Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-load date and time revealed

The highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is scheduled to come out in less than four months from now, and with its looming release date, the pre-load date and time for the title have finally been revealed. The pre-load date and time for the PlayStation 5 exclusive comes courtesy of the game's pre-order page on the PlayStation Store.

While the sequel was showcased during the recent PlayStation Showcase, with a release date reveal during Summer Games Fest 2023, pre-orders for the game went live yesterday, i.e., June 16, 2023. The digital pre-orders of the game allowed players to check the game's expected pre-load time, which more often than not, turns out to be the official pre-load date.

While there is still a slight chance that the sequel's pre-load dates might change in the future, it's still a highly unlikely scenario. Here's a look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2's pre-load date and time.

When can you pre-load Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5?

According ot the game's PlayStation Store page, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available to pre-load on October 13, 2023, precisely a week prior to the sequel official release date. While PlayStation does allow players to pre-load its first-party titles a couple of days before their official launch, there have been very few instance of pre-loads going live almost a week prior to release.

Also, when it comes to pre-load timing, PlayStation usually allows players to pre-load games at midnight, local time, depending on the region, which can expected to remain the same for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. There have been a few deviations to this rule, but those are usually for multiplayer games like Call of Duty, Battlefield, etc.

Even games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, two of the biggest first-party exclusives, had their pre-loads going live 48-hours before release. The extended pre-load time can also hint towards the game's massive file size, which won't be a surprise considering Marvel's Spider-Man back on the PlayStation 4 already was around 75 gigabytes.

The sequel's file size is expected to be on the same level as other recent PlayStation exclusives, considering Insomniac has already confirmed the sequel will add new locations, like Queens and Brooklyn, on top of the previous game's map. Unfortuantely, Insomniac Games are yet to reveal the game's file size on the PlayStation 5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to release on October 20, 2023 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes