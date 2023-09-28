Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 trophies leaked ahead of release

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is arguably the biggest release of 2023, sitting alongside Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 (remake), and Starfield. As is the case with each highly anticipated title, leaks regarding its story, gameplay, and other key elements have already begun to surface online. With just a few weeks left before the official release, the entire trophy list for the PlayStation 5 exclusive has emerged.
The list gives a good look at all the mission types on offer, as well as hints at some major story events and characters expected in the sequel. Here's a look at the entire trophy list of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with a massive spoiler warning in effect.
All Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophies on PlayStation 5
There are a total of 42 trophies, including the Platinum in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. And much like the previous two games in the series — Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, most of the trophies are bound to the main story progression and completion of open-world activities, with a few being tied to special suit powers and unlockables.
Platinum
- Dedicated: Collect all Trophies
Gold
- Superior: 100% complete all districts
- Heal the World: Finish the main story
Silver
- To the Max: Purchase all Gadget upgrades
- Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits
- Behind the Masks: Complete “Grand Finale”
- Amazing: Reach max level
- Data Collector: Complete “Target Identified”
- Crimson Hour: Complete “It Was Meant for Me”
- Exterminator: Complete all Symbiote Nests
- Grains of Sand: Piece together broken memories
- Leave Us Alone: Complete “Don’t Be Scared”
- The Great Hunt: Complete “Anything Can Be Broken”
- Seek and Destroy: Complete all Hunter Bases
- Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests
- Medicine: Complete “It Chose You”
- Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
- Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments
- Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
- Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
Bronze
- Another Way: Complete “No Escape”
- Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
- Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”
- My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”
- I Quit: Complete “This Isn’t You”
- Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
- Stylish: Equip a suit style
- Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
- Hang Ten: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
- Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
- Home Run!: Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
- Just Let Go: As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
- You Know What to Do: As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
- Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
- Splat: Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground
- A New Adventure: Help Howard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
- Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes
- You’re Gonna Need Help: Complete “Surface Tension”
- New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops
- Antidote: Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
- A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.