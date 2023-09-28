Esports & Gaming
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 trophies leaked ahead of release

By Suman Biswas
Modified Sep 28, 2023 18:50 GMT
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophies leak online, weeks ahead of the game's official release (Image via PlayStation)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is arguably the biggest release of 2023, sitting alongside Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 (remake), and Starfield. As is the case with each highly anticipated title, leaks regarding its story, gameplay, and other key elements have already begun to surface online. With just a few weeks left before the official release, the entire trophy list for the PlayStation 5 exclusive has emerged.

The list gives a good look at all the mission types on offer, as well as hints at some major story events and characters expected in the sequel. Here's a look at the entire trophy list of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with a massive spoiler warning in effect.

All Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophies on PlayStation 5

There are a total of 42 trophies, including the Platinum in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. And much like the previous two games in the series — Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, most of the trophies are bound to the main story progression and completion of open-world activities, with a few being tied to special suit powers and unlockables.

Platinum

  • Dedicated: Collect all Trophies

Gold

  • Superior: 100% complete all districts
  • Heal the World: Finish the main story

Silver

  • To the Max: Purchase all Gadget upgrades
  • Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits
  • Behind the Masks: Complete “Grand Finale”
  • Amazing: Reach max level
  • Data Collector: Complete “Target Identified”
  • Crimson Hour: Complete “It Was Meant for Me”
  • Exterminator: Complete all Symbiote Nests
  • Grains of Sand: Piece together broken memories
  • Leave Us Alone: Complete “Don’t Be Scared”
  • The Great Hunt: Complete “Anything Can Be Broken”
  • Seek and Destroy: Complete all Hunter Bases
  • Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests
  • Medicine: Complete “It Chose You”
  • Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
  • Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments
  • Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
  • Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities

Bronze

  • Another Way: Complete “No Escape”
  • Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
  • Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”
  • My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”
  • I Quit: Complete “This Isn’t You”
  • Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
  • Stylish: Equip a suit style
  • Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
  • Hang Ten: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
  • Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
  • Home Run!: Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
  • Just Let Go: As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
  • You Know What to Do: As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
  • Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
  • Splat: Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground
  • A New Adventure: Help Howard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
  • Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes
  • You’re Gonna Need Help: Complete “Surface Tension”
  • New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops
  • Antidote: Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
  • A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

