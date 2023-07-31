Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 4?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Insomniac Games' open-world superhero action game, is due for release on October 20, 2023. While PlayStation and Insomniac Games have put out some really amazing trailers for the game, the marketing still feels somewhat lacking, considering the game is one of PlayStation's flagship releases this year.

However, one thing that really surprised many fans was the recently revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2-themed PlayStation 5 console bundle. It includes a custom DualSense, PS5 console covers themed around the upcoming sequel, and a copy of the Deluxe Edition of the game.

With the looming release date of the game and the announcement of the custom Marvel's Spider-Man 2-themed PS5 console, some fans might be curious to know whether the sequel is coming to previous-gen hardware, i.e., PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, the answer is no. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is releasing exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Similar to Insomniac Games' previous first-party PlayStation title, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is releasing exclusively for the PS5

Insomniac Games have been one of the most active developers when it comes to creating exclusive experiences for the PlayStation 5. From the fantastic Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to their most recent title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games have already put out multiple high quality games for Sony's latest console hardware.

And with the upcoming sequel to their 2018 smash-hit superhero action game, the PlayStation first-party studio aims to deliver a stellar experience tailored exclusively for the PS5. From a technical standpoint, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes full advantage of the new hardware, complete with the implementation of real-time ray tracing.

Insomniac Games have also implemented gameplay elements crafted around the PS5 SSD, allowing players to quickly switch between Miles and Peter on-the-fly. The SSD also makes it possible to navigate through Marvel's New York and the surrounding boroughs at blazing-fast speeds without the game stuttering or hitching to load in textures.

The newly added gameplay elements, as well as the visual fidelity, could've been near impossible on the PlayStation 4, in part due to the console's reliance on traditional HDD as well as the dated APU architecture. Even the PS4 Pro, which does have limited support for SATA3 SSD, does not come remotely close to matching the specs of the PS5.

While it might've been possible to scale down the game and make it work on the previous-gen hardware, Insomniac Games chose not to do so in order to deliver a quality experience for the PS5. Apart from the visuals and gameplay aspects, the game also takes advantage of the DualSense controller and its haptics.