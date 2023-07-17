Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart system requirements revealed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to arrive on PC in just a week's time. With the looming release date, we finally have the first look at the game's PC system requirements, albeit from a leaked screenshot. Being one of the biggest and most ambitious PlayStation 5 titles, Insomniac Games' action-platformer comes with pretty hefty requirements.

While many players might've predicted to see higher than usual system requirements for the game, the actual PC specs are quite reasonable for a current-gen title. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is being ported over to PC by Nixxes Software, which has a rather impressive track record of polished PC titles.

Here are the official system requirements for Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software's upcoming PC title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

What are the PC system requirements for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

According to the recently leaked screenshot of Nixxes Software's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC port, the game requires GTX 960 as the base-line GPU to just run the game, which clarifies the reasonable part. The hefty requirements come at the upper end of the GPU spectrum, as the game asks for an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX for ultimate ray-tracing at 4k60fps.

Also, to no one's surprise, Nixxes highly recommends using a fast SSD. However, the game does ship with support for HDD, which is quite interesting. Here are all the system requirements for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, including minimum, recommended, high, amazing ray-tracing, and ultimate ray-tracing:

Minimum ([email protected])

Graphics preset: Very Low

Very Low OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher)

Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher) CPU: Intel Core i3 8100/ AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i3 8100/ AMD Ryzen 3 3100 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/ AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/ AMD Radeon RX 470 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 75GB SSD (HDD supported)

Recommended ([email protected])

Graphics preset: Medium

Medium OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher)

Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher) CPU: Intel Core i5 8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060/ AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 75GB SSD

High ([email protected]/ [email protected])

Graphics preset: High

High OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher)

Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher) CPU: Intel Core i5 11400/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Intel Core i5 11400/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600 GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060ti/ AMD Radeon RX 6800

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060ti/ AMD Radeon RX 6800 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 75GB SSD

Amazing ray-tracing ([email protected]/ [email protected])

Graphics preset: High (ray-tracing on high)

High (ray-tracing on high) OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher)

Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher) CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5 11600K/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070/ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070/ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 75GB SSD

Ultimate ray-tracing ([email protected])

Graphics preset: High (ray-tracing on very high)

High (ray-tracing on very high) OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher)

Windows 10 64-bit (1909 or higher) CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K/ AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7 12700K/ AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080/ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080/ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX RAM: 32 GB

32 GB Storage: 75GB SSD

More details: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes to PC July 26, as Nixxes Software collaborates with Insomniac Games to bring the interdimensional adventure to ultrawide screen monitors everywhere.More details: play.st/3N3SoLE

While the PC port does boast some really hefty system requirements, it does seem to be fairly optimized, considering the minimum requirements. However, since Nixxes and Insomniac are yet to reveal the requirements officially, players should exercise caution before pre-ordering the game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2023, for Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).