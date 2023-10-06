Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Insomniac Games' upcoming superhero action-adventure game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is just a few weeks away from its official release. Its predecessor is considered one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives right alongside games like Uncharted 4, and God of War. This makes Marvel's Spider-Man 2 one of the most anticipated games of 2023.

Insomniac Games and PlayStation have been ramping up the game's marketing by releasing a host of trailers showcasing the game's visuals, gameplay, and even snippets of the story. Recently, PlayStation also released a dedicated trailer for the Deluxe Edition of the game, showcasing all the exclusive suits players can get by pre-ordering the $80 version of the title.

Given the Deluxe Edition is priced $10 above the Standard Edition, some players might be wondering whether it's worth getting the more expensive edition of the game. To help you decide whether the Deluxe Edition is worth buying or not, here's a comprehensive look at the different editions of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the bonuses they offer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Should you pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Deluxe

Much like other PlayStation 5 exclusives, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is being offered in multiple different editions, each with its own set of in-game bonuses for you to claim.

In fact, if you don't want to spend the extra $10 right off the bat, you can get the $70 Standard Edition and upgrade to the Deluxe Edition later if you so choose.

Here's a breakdown of the different editions of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980)

The base game for PS5

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980)

Base game for PS5

Pre-order bonus

Tactical Suit

Aurantia Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

Exclusive photo-mode add-ons

2 Skill points

There's also the Collector's Edition, which surprisingly comes without a physical copy of the game, and instead features a digital code for the Deluxe Edition. Here's everything you get with the Collector's Edition:

Collector's Edition ($229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99/ ¥31,980)

Base game for PS5

Pre-order bonus

Steelbook display case (game disc not included)

19-inch collector's edition statue

Tactical Suit

Aurantia Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

Exclusive photo-mode add-ons

2 Skill points

Now, to answer the question of whether or not you should pre-order the Deluxe Edition. It honestly depends on your budget and preference. If you want a complete experience and don't want to miss out on the exclusive suits that come with the Deluxe Edition, then the extra $10 is absolutely worth spending, this is doubly true if you're a massive Spider-Man fan.

However, if you're okay with missing out on those suits, then the Standard Edition isn't a bad choice. This leaves you with the option to commit to the Deluxe Edition for later playthroughs.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.