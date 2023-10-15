Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All voice actors and cast 

After a long wait, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is due to arrive later next week. The PS5 exclusive will feature a healthy variety of villains, both playable Spider-Man and other interesting characters. This means there's a long list of voice actors and cast members that populate in-game NYC. While the list includes characters and voice actors that have been confirmed for now, we will look to update it as more information comes around once the game releases.

Following is the list of actors and their voiced characters that we know for the upcoming sequel. Do keep in mind they are the English voice cast.

All voice actors for major characters in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Yuri Lowenthal voices Peter Parker

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (Image via Insomniac Games || Yuri Lowenthal)

A well-known American voice actor, producer, and screenwriter, Yuri Lowenthal has portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a number of video games, including both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Other notable works include:

The Prince in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Ben Tennyson in Ben 10: Alien Force

The protagonist in Persona 3

Yosuke Hanamura in Persona 4

Matt Miller in Saints Row: The Third

Nadji Jeter voices Miles Morales

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales (Image via Insomniac Games || Nadji Jeter)

The other Spider-Man webslinging through the busy streets and rooftops of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Miles Morales, voiced by Nadji Jeter. This is not the first time he voiced the iconic superhero, with him lending his voice in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

He voiced Sam in the critically acclaimed The Last of Us.

Laura Bailey voices Mary Jane Watson

Laura Bailey as Mary Jane Watson (Image via Insomniac Games || Laura Bailey)

Mary Jane Watson is the rock in Peter Parker's story, and Laura Bailey has beautifully brought her to life in the previous title in the series. She is an extremely talented American voice actor whose notable works list will run for pages.

In the world of video games, a few of her work includes:

Illyana Rasputina/Magik in Marvel's Midnight Suns

Miss Fortune in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Lt. Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Black Widow in Marvel's Avengers, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marve vs. Capcom: Infine

Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Supergirl in Injustice 2

Chun-Li in Street Fighter

Tony Todd voices Venom

Tony Todd voices Venom (Image via Insomniac Games || Tony Todd)

The American voice actor is lending his voice to bring the iconic Venom to life in the upcoming game. The alien symbiote has had a long history with the beloved webslinger for decades. Fans are eager to see how the character is introduced and utilized in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We already got to hear him in the initial announcement trailer.

Other notable works in video games include:

Admiral Tommy Briggs in Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Dragon Knight, Night Stalker, Viper in Dota 2

Vortigaunt in Half-Life: Alyx

Doctor Rogers in Back 4 Blood

Graham Phillips voices Harry Osborn

Graham Phillips voices Harry Osborn (Image via Insomniac Games || Graham Phillips)

Harry Osborn will play a significant role in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 if the character's relationship with Peter Parker is anything to go by. He is being voiced by none other than Graham Phillips.

His notable works include:

Ben Tennyson as Ben 10: Race Against Time

Zach Florrick in The Good Wife

Nick St. Clair in Riverdale

Jim Pirri voices Kraven the Hunter/Sergei Kravinoff

Jim Pirri voices Kraven the Hunter / Sergei Kravinoff (Image via Insomniac Games || Jim Pirri)

Jim Pirri is no stranger to voicing characters in video games and bringing them to life. He will play the role of Kraven the Hunter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the other primary antagonist haunting the streets of New York City. We have already seen Kraven's forces hunting The Lizard in a gameplay trailer.

Pirri's other notable video game works include:

Nathanos Blightcaller in World of Warcraft

Carlo Arquero in L.A. Noire

Various characters in GTA V

Mr. Freeze in Injustice 2

Angelo Bronte in Red Dead Redemption 2

William "Boozer" Gray in Days Gone

Birgir in God of War Ragnarok

Stephen Oyoung voices Martin Li

Stephen Oyoung voices Martin Li (Image via Insomniac Games || Stephen Oyoung)

Martin Li is one of the most important characters in Marvel's Spider-Man series, having played one of the primary antagonists in the first title and also killing Miles' father in the process. He will be back in Marvel's Spider-Men 2, and Stephen Oyoung will reprise his role as Mister Negative.

The actor's other notable video game works include:

KK in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Jason Todd / Red Hood in Gotham Knights

Gold Joe / Sniping Lee / Takashi Miike in No More Heroes III

All voice actors for minor characters in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Now that we have chalked down the major players in the upcoming sequel's story, here's a list of actors who brought to life the minor characters who enliven the narrative in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Mark Rolston voices Norman Osborn

Jacqueline Pinol voices Rio Morales

Griffin Puatu voices Ganke Lee

Darin De Paul voices J. Jonah Jameson

Brian Bloom voices Taskmaster

Erica Lindbeck voices Black Cat

Tara Platt voices Yuri Watanabe

Ike Amadi voices Prowler

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to be released on October 20, 2023. Interested readers can check our pre-load guide to install the game meanwhile.