Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All voice actors and cast 

After a long wait, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is due to arrive later next week. The PS5 exclusive will feature a healthy variety of villains, both playable Spider-Man and other interesting characters. This means there's a long list of voice actors and cast members that populate in-game NYC. While the list includes characters and voice actors that have been confirmed for now, we will look to update it as more information comes around once the game releases.
Following is the list of actors and their voiced characters that we know for the upcoming sequel. Do keep in mind they are the English voice cast.
All voice actors for major characters in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Yuri Lowenthal voices Peter Parker
A well-known American voice actor, producer, and screenwriter, Yuri Lowenthal has portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a number of video games, including both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Other notable works include:
- The Prince in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Ben Tennyson in Ben 10: Alien Force
- The protagonist in Persona 3
- Yosuke Hanamura in Persona 4
- Matt Miller in Saints Row: The Third
Nadji Jeter voices Miles Morales
The other Spider-Man webslinging through the busy streets and rooftops of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Miles Morales, voiced by Nadji Jeter. This is not the first time he voiced the iconic superhero, with him lending his voice in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.
He voiced Sam in the critically acclaimed The Last of Us.
Laura Bailey voices Mary Jane Watson
Mary Jane Watson is the rock in Peter Parker's story, and Laura Bailey has beautifully brought her to life in the previous title in the series. She is an extremely talented American voice actor whose notable works list will run for pages.
In the world of video games, a few of her work includes:
- Illyana Rasputina/Magik in Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Miss Fortune in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Lt. Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Black Widow in Marvel's Avengers, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marve vs. Capcom: Infine
- Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Supergirl in Injustice 2
- Chun-Li in Street Fighter
Tony Todd voices Venom
The American voice actor is lending his voice to bring the iconic Venom to life in the upcoming game. The alien symbiote has had a long history with the beloved webslinger for decades. Fans are eager to see how the character is introduced and utilized in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We already got to hear him in the initial announcement trailer.
Other notable works in video games include:
- Admiral Tommy Briggs in Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Dragon Knight, Night Stalker, Viper in Dota 2
- Vortigaunt in Half-Life: Alyx
- Doctor Rogers in Back 4 Blood
Graham Phillips voices Harry Osborn
Harry Osborn will play a significant role in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 if the character's relationship with Peter Parker is anything to go by. He is being voiced by none other than Graham Phillips.
His notable works include:
- Ben Tennyson as Ben 10: Race Against Time
- Zach Florrick in The Good Wife
- Nick St. Clair in Riverdale
Jim Pirri voices Kraven the Hunter/Sergei Kravinoff
Jim Pirri is no stranger to voicing characters in video games and bringing them to life. He will play the role of Kraven the Hunter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the other primary antagonist haunting the streets of New York City. We have already seen Kraven's forces hunting The Lizard in a gameplay trailer.
Pirri's other notable video game works include:
- Nathanos Blightcaller in World of Warcraft
- Carlo Arquero in L.A. Noire
- Various characters in GTA V
- Mr. Freeze in Injustice 2
- Angelo Bronte in Red Dead Redemption 2
- William "Boozer" Gray in Days Gone
- Birgir in God of War Ragnarok
Stephen Oyoung voices Martin Li
Martin Li is one of the most important characters in Marvel's Spider-Man series, having played one of the primary antagonists in the first title and also killing Miles' father in the process. He will be back in Marvel's Spider-Men 2, and Stephen Oyoung will reprise his role as Mister Negative.
The actor's other notable video game works include:
- KK in Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Jason Todd / Red Hood in Gotham Knights
- Gold Joe / Sniping Lee / Takashi Miike in No More Heroes III
All voice actors for minor characters in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Now that we have chalked down the major players in the upcoming sequel's story, here's a list of actors who brought to life the minor characters who enliven the narrative in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:
- Mark Rolston voices Norman Osborn
- Jacqueline Pinol voices Rio Morales
- Griffin Puatu voices Ganke Lee
- Darin De Paul voices J. Jonah Jameson
- Brian Bloom voices Taskmaster
- Erica Lindbeck voices Black Cat
- Tara Platt voices Yuri Watanabe
- Ike Amadi voices Prowler
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to be released on October 20, 2023. Interested readers can check our pre-load guide to install the game meanwhile.