Will Spider-Man 2 feature co-op/multiplayer? 

Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive titles of this year. Players have been eagerly waiting for Insomniac Games' upcoming offering. The title will be the third installment of Marvel's Spider-Man series and will play the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man. While not much is known about it, the presence of both Miles Morales and Peter Parker has led many to wonder if co-op or multiplayer will be available in the game.

The speculation was further ignited by the comments of one of the voice actors who worked on the title. Upon being asked whether Spider-Man 2 will have co-op at the SacAnime Summer 2022 convention, Nadji Jeter stated:

"I don't know if it's been announced or not, but I think so."

Spider-Man 2 will be "an epic single-player adventure"

The question hanging around a possible co-op or multiplayer angle to Spider-Man 2 was decidedly quashed yesterday.

When asked about it on Twitter, Insomniac Games' official handle retorted with a negative, stating that the game is slated to be "an epic single-player adventure." The third installment will follow the same suit as Marvel's Spider-Man and the spin-off, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It is much more likely that players will be able to swap characters between Miles Morales and Peter Parker during their playthrough. Fans will have to wait for the developers to release more information regarding the same.

For those interested, Nadji Jeter answered a number of questions about playing Miles Morales, the character, what they wanted to showcase, and more on the same panel.

While the upcoming entry is scheduled to be released in late 2023, there has been no concrete confirmation regarding the date. The lack of information regarding the same from Insomniac Games' led many to believe that the title may not appear at all this year. The developers assured the community that that was not the case.

The upcoming PlayStation Showcase in May 2023 is the likeliest stage for a new trailer and a bevy of fresh information regarding the game, its premise, and its mechanics. It was announced back at PlayStation Showcase 2021.

The short clip saw both the web-slingers in action on a seemingly deserted street. There is a haunting voiceover throughout the video, stating:

"For as long as I can remember, I have looked for an equal. One who could push me. One who could surprise me. One who could even beat me. Yet all I found is disappointment. Will one of you finally give me what I desire?"

The trailer ended with Spiderverse's iconic symbiote, Venom, making an appearance. The community had been waiting for the character to show up ever since Marvel's Spider-Man came out in 2018, and they are eager to see how the narrative pans out with the new threat in Spider-Man 2.

PlayStation Showcase 2023

At the hotly anticipated event, the Symbiote suite and gameplay were finally showcased for Spider-Man 2. Viewers could see both Miles Morales and Peter Parker (in the iconic black Symbiote suit) working in tandem in the trailer. Kraven the Hunter and Dr. Curt Connors appear too, with the former chasing the latter.

But the show's focus on the powers and abilities of Peter merged with the Symbiote suit. As Spidey fans would know, the alien organism has an effect on its host. The same can be seen as Peter seemed much more aggressive than usual. It remains to be seen how the narrative pans out, with the game releasing sometime in Fall 2023.

