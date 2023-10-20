Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available to play on a PlayStation 5. However, before you can fully enjoy your web-slinging and swinging, it's paramount to optimize this title's graphics settings for the ultimate experience. While many options from the previous games remain unchanged, a few tweaks can be made to Spider-Man 2's graphics settings to facilitate immersion.

The sections below will help gamers ensure an optimal experience in this title.

Best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for an elevated experience

As gamers hop onto Marvel's Spider-Man 2, they can swing through its vast city once again as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game is only available on PlayStation 5 and offers two graphic modes to choose from: Fidelity and Performance.

With that in mind, the recommended graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be found below.

Visual settings

Fullscreen Effects : On

: On Graphics Mode : Performance

: Performance VRR : Smoothed

: Smoothed 120 Hz Display Mode : On (If the monitor is not 120 Hz, turn it off)

: On (If the monitor is not 120 Hz, turn it off) HDR: On

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's default settings use the Fidelity Mode, which focuses on graphics and locks this title at 30 FPS and a max resolution of 4K. To fully enjoy the game while utilizing the PS5's hardware, this mode is worth considering. Furthermore, ray tracing is also available in it.

However, the game can maintain a steady 60 FPS in Performance Mode, where the resolution can range from 1080p to a maximum of 1440p. Ray-tracing is also included in it as well.

In these modes, Spider-Man 2 can achieve higher framerates, thanks to its support for 120 Hz and VRR. Three options for the VRR mode are available: Uncapped, Smoothed, or Off. Opting for a Smoothed experience will prioritize a stable framerate while maintaining resolution.

In contrast, opting for Uncapped will trade resolution for a higher frame rate. The Fidelity Mode can achieve a maximum of 40 FPS in this setting. On the other hand, enabling Uncapped in Performance can yield 70 to 80 FPS. Hence, if your display supports 120 Hz, using Uncapped will boost the frame rates in both modes.

Furthermore, if you want an unparalleled and interesting experience, you'll need to adjust a couple of PS5 settings. Begin by visiting the PS5's Settings option, then head to Screen and Video, and activate Automatic ALLM in Video Output. Doing so will enable you to appreciate minimal latency while enjoying your gameplay in Spider-Man 2.