Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings you need to change before playing

The long-awaited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has made its debut on PlayStation 5. As expected, fans eagerly await the chance to play as both webslingers. However, to fully enhance your gaming experience, it's essential to adjust certain in-game and controller settings. These tweaks will ensure optimal performance and heightened gameplay.

This article will shed light on the settings you must change before hopping on to Spider-Man 2 on a PlayStation 5.

Best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Settings, Swing Assists, and more for an optimal experience

Gameplay Settings

Gameplay Settings for Spider-Man 2. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Challenge Level Modifiers:

Enemy Health : Your preference

: Your preference Enemy Damage : Your preference

: Your preference Stealth Awareness : Friendly

: Friendly Simplify Puzzles : Off

: Off Dodge/Parry Timing : Default

: Default Chase Assist : On

: On Game Speed : 100

: 100 Enhanced Auto-Aim : On

: On QTE Autocomplete : Off

: Off Auto-Heal: Off

Swing Assists:

Swing Steering Assistance : 10

: 10 Slow Corner Timescale : Off

: Off Webline Bending : On

: On Fall Damage: Off

For a more customized experience in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the initial settings depend entirely on your tastes. If a challenging adventure is what you crave, you can increase the enemy's health and damage. In addition, you can disable the simplified puzzle settings to truly test your wits and turn off auto-heal to add a heightened level of difficulty.

Camera Settings

Look Sensitivity : 5

: 5 Aim Sensitivity : 5

: 5 Camera Shake : On

: On Swing Camera Motion : 0

: 0 Camera Follow : On

: On Combat Camera : On

: On Look at Waypoint: Off

Control Settings

Best controller settings for Spider-Man 2. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Invert Controls:

Invert Look Control : Off

: Off Invert Web Wings Control: Y-Axis

Vibration:

Vibration Settings : Experiential

: Experiential Vibration Intensity : 8

: 8 Repeated Button Presses : Taps

: Taps Continuous Dodge : Off

: Off Web-shooter Burst: Off

Toggles:

Aim Mode : Hold

: Hold Swing/Parkour Mode : Hold

: Hold Air Trick Mode : Hold

: Hold Web Wings Mode : Toggle

: Toggle Melee Mode: Single

PS5 settings

To ensure a unique gaming experience in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, tinkering with a couple of PS5 settings is crucial. First off, hit PS5's Settings, then navigate to Screen and Video, and toggle on ALLM to Automatic within Video Output. With this, you'll be able to relish low latency during your playthrough.

While playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, turning on Vibration Intensity and Trigger Effect Intensity in the Accessories section of PS5 Settings can provide a unique and enjoyable experience. It is recommended to set both options to medium. Simply navigate to Controller (General) to make these adjustments.

To achieve maximum performance in the game, you must take a detour through PS5's Saved Data, Game/App Settings, and Game Presets. In Performance Mode, you'll be flying high. Alternatively, if you prefer higher-quality graphics and don't mind a dip in FPS, opt for the Resolution Mode.