Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trophy guide: All achievements to complete in-game

Whether Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will meet the high expectations that the community has from it will be decided in posterity, but the title will surely make a case for being one of the greatest superhero video games of all time.

The webslinging title packs a solid 15 hours of main story that will likely run to 25 to 30 hours for those who want to Platinum the game.

There are over 40 trophies to unlock and get in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and we have gathered all of them in one place to help you out.

All Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophies and achievements and how to unlock them

According to the available information, there are 42 trophies available in-game that players can get upon 100% completing it. While most of them will be unlocked as you make your way through the plot, a few others will be tied with collectibles and side missions.

Given this is the usual norm in open-world sandbox games, this should not come as a surprise.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 trophies list is as follows:

Dedicated: Collect all Trophies

Collect all Trophies Superior: 100% complete all districts

100% complete all districts Heal the World: Finish the main story

Finish the main story To the Max: Purchase all Gadget upgrades

Purchase all Gadget upgrades Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits

Purchase all available Suits Behind the Masks: Complete “Grand Finale”

Complete “Grand Finale” Amazing: Reach max level

Reach max level Data Collector: Complete “Target Identified”

Complete “Target Identified” Crimson Hour: Complete “It Was Meant for Me”

Complete “It Was Meant for Me” Exterminator: Complete all Symbiote Nests

Complete all Symbiote Nests Grains of Sand: Piece together broken memories

Piece together broken memories Leave Us Alone: Complete “Don’t Be Scared”

Complete “Don’t Be Scared” The Great Hunt: Complete “Anything Can Be Broken”

Complete “Anything Can Be Broken” Seek and Destroy: Complete all Hunter Bases

Complete all Hunter Bases Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests

Complete all FNSM requests Medicine: Complete “It Chose You”

Complete “It Chose You” Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments

Complete all EMF Experiments Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities

Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities Another Way: Complete “No Escape”

Complete “No Escape” Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades

Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”

Complete “A Gift” My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”

Complete “Hard Bop” I Quit: Complete “This Isn’t You”

Complete “This Isn’t You” Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin

Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin Stylish: Equip a suit style

Equip a suit style Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Hang Ten: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously

As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously Home Run!: Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium Just Let Go: As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together

As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together You Know What to Do: As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave

As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)

Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!) Splat: Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground

Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground A New Adventure: Help Howard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Help Howard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes

Complete all Tech Stashes You’re Gonna Need Help: Complete “Surface Tension”

Complete “Surface Tension” New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops

Complete all Photo Ops Antidote: Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status

Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit

With the game set to release on October 20, 2023, you can check out our launch time guide to learn when you can play Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Sportskeeda's review of the sequel can also help make up the minds of those on the fence about purchasing the title.