Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Home Run! trophy guide

Much like its predecessors, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a ton of side objectives to indulge in. This also extends to trophies. Home Run! is one of the simpler trophies to collect, which should not take more than a minute or two to unlock for most players.

Read on to learn more about the Home Run! trophy and how to unlock it.

Note: Minor spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow. Discretion is advised.

How to unlock Home Run! in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Big Apple Ballers Stadium on the in-game map (Image via Insomniac Games)

Unlocking this Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy is rather simple and involves the following steps:

Swing, web glide, or Fast Travel your way to Downtown Brooklyn in the southeast section of the map - near Manhattan. Make your way to the Big Apple Ballers Stadium, located near the beach and carnival festivities. Once you are in the stadium, simply run around the four white bases on the ground. After completing the diamond-shaped run, you will be immediately rewarded with the “Home Run!” trophy.

How to travel to Downtown Brooklyn faster in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Both Spider-Men can travel to Downtown Brooklyn once they complete the prologue featuring the iconic Spider-Man villain, Sandman. After gaining access to the world map and free roam, players can switch between Peter or Miles at will and make their way to Downtown Brooklyn in one of the three ways:

Swinging : As was with the previous two Spider-Man games, players can swing their way across the expansive map of New York to reach their destination.

: As was with the previous two Spider-Man games, players can swing their way across the expansive map of New York to reach their destination. Web Wings : A new addition to the game, Web Wings allow players to glide over large distances at incredible speeds. Players will, however, have to launch either Spider-Man at sufficient heights to achieve this mode of traversal. Web Wings can be combined with traditional swinging to allow for a seamless journey through the cities of Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.

: A new addition to the game, Web Wings allow players to glide over large distances at incredible speeds. Players will, however, have to launch either Spider-Man at sufficient heights to achieve this mode of traversal. Web Wings can be combined with traditional swinging to allow for a seamless journey through the cities of Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan. Fast Travel: Fast Travel for a district is unlocked once players complete a set of missions for the said district on the world map. Once accessible, players can instantly switch over to the region with almost no noticeable delay or loading screen of sorts.

Using these methods will allow players to reach any destination of choice quickly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released worldwide on October 20, 2023. This PlayStation 5 exclusive title is a sequel to Miles Morales. It follows the lives of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the wake of the appearance of the symbiote.

