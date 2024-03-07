How to get the Hellfire Gala suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

The Hellfire Gala suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are the latest additions to the game via the recently released update. The latest title update for the Marvel's Spider-Man sequel also comes bundled with the highly requested New Game+ mode, as well as the two new Hellfire Gala-themed suits for Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

Inspired by the Marvel universe's version of the Met Gala, the Hellfire Gala suits for Miles and Peter are available for free to all players who own Marvel's Spider-Man 2. While the suits are coming as part of the New Game+ update, playing that mode isn't necessary to access these outfits.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Hellfire Gala suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

How to unlock and equip the Hellfire Gala suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

The Hellfire Gala suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are available as soon as you install the latest update for the game, regardless of your progress in the main story missions. You would not be wrong to think the suits are part of the New Game+ mode. After all, they are coming alongside the NG+ update.

However, you won't need to play the game mode to access these outfits. Here's how you can equip the Hellfire Gala suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Once you install the latest update for Marvel's Spider-Man, boot up the game.

Load a save file and head to the Suits section in the game's menu.

section in the game's menu. Scroll down in the Suits section, and you will find the Hellfire Gala suits for Peter and Miles at the bottom of the list.

Do note that these suits don't have any associated suit styles outside of the default ones. As such, you cannot change the suit color for these Spider-Man outfits, akin to some of the other comic book or movie-themed outfits in the game, à la the Webbed (Sam Raimi) or the Amazing Spider-Man movie suits.

The Hellfire Gala suit for Peter originates from 2019's Marauders #7, where he donned the ultra-stylized red and black costume to attend the Hellfire Gala, which was essentially a diplomatic dinner between Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. In the case of Miles, his Hellfire suit was first showcased in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8.

Apart from the new Hellfire Gala suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the latest update also comes with a host of quality-of-life features, like the ability to replay any mission type, change the time of day, and, most importantly, the ability to manually change the color of Peter's Symbiote tendrils.