How to start Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NG+ (New Game Plus)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NG+ (New Game Plus) is finally out, allowing you to play the entire story with all the upgrades, suits, and gadgets already unlocked from your previous playthrough. New Game+ is easily one of the most requested features that fans have been asking for since the game's release back in October 2023.

While Insomniac Games did confirm the feature would be added to the game post-release, it took them a while to give players a concrete release date for NG+. Thankfully, those who were eagerly waiting to jump back into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after having completed it once can do so with NG+ after installing the latest update.

While the process of starting New Game+ remains the same as in previous Marvel's Spider-Man games, newcomers might find it a bit confusing. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to start Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NG+.

Step-by-step guide to start Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NG+ (New Game Plus)

The process of starting New Game+ in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is essentially identical to how it worked in Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales. For the uninitiated, New Game+ requires you to first finish the main campaign missions and reach the ending on at least one of the seven save slots available.

While you can choose to complete the side quests and perhaps even get 100% completion in each of the districts, it's not a necessity to start New Game+. The prerequisites for starting Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NG+ are:

Complete the main story.

Have a free save slot to use for the NG+ save.

That said, here's how you can start Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NG+:

Make sure you have the latest update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 installed.

Once the game is updated, boot it up on your PS5 and head to the save selection screen.

Once the game detects a save where you have completed the main story, you will be given the option to start New Game+ on the save selection menu.

on your DualSense controller to create a New Game+ save file. Do note that you will need an empty save slot to create an NG+ save.

If you don't have an empty save slot, you can overwrite an existing one to use as a New Game+ save.

Once you boot into New Game+ for the first time, you will need to complete the prologue, i.e., the battle against Sandman, aka Flint Marko, before you gain access to all your previously unlocked suits and abilities. Additionally, there are two new suits and suit styles for you to unlock in New Game+.