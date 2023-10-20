Marvel's Spider-Man 2 all EMF experiment locations guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes you back to New York City, and the game certainly does not fall short on new missions and content. Among the various types are side quests called EMF, which feature puzzles and experiments to solve. While the game lets you play as either of the two protagonists, the EMF mission series can only be completed by Peter Parker.

A total of nine EMF experiments can be found scattered across the map. However, only eight of these can be accessed immediately, as the final one only appears after the credits roll. If you're on the hunt to finish these side activities immediately, here are all the EMF locations in the game.

All EMF experiment locations in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and how to solve them

1) Little Tokyo: Plant Science

Little Tokyo: Plant Science location in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

This EMF experiment is all about improving the produce available for FEAST. In this task, you are to locate some plant specimens and solve a Plant Attribute puzzle. Check the solution to the puzzle below.

Plant Attributes puzzle solution (Image via Insomniac Games)

2) Portside: Plant Science

Portside: Plant Science location (Image via Insomniac Games)

Peter needs to create more resilient plants in the Portside: Plant Science EMF experiment. To do this, you need to solve two puzzles; the solutions are shown below.

Portside: Plant Science Puzzle 1 (Image via Insomniac Games)

In the first puzzle, you need to destroy the corrupted atoms in the molecule. It is highly recommended to remove the two at the side first before heading to the other ones.

Portside: Plant Science Puzzle 2 solution (Image via Insomniac Games)

Meanwhile, here's the solution to the next puzzle.

3) Two Bridges: Plant Science

Two Bridges: Plant Science location (Image via Insomniac Games)

In this EMF experiment, you need to locate and collect specimens by heading to the ESU greenhouse. After obtaining the plants, get back to the starting point to solve another Plant Attributes puzzle. The solution to this puzzle is shown below.

Plant Attributes puzzle solution (Image via Insomniac Games)

4) Central Park: Energy

Central Park: Energy location (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Central Park: Energy EMF experiment is located in the northwestern part of Central Park. This is one of the easier EMF experiments, only requiring you to pass through some checkpoints with the use of your electric bicycle.

5) Central Park: Bee Drones

Central Park Bee Drones location (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Upper West Side of New York side is home to an EMF experiment called Central Park: Bee Drones. Like the previous task, you don't need to solve a puzzle. Instead, you will simply need to control a drone and shoot some targets using it.

6) Queens Apiary: Bee Drones

Queens Apiary Bee Drones location (Image via Insomniac Games)

Similar to the previous EMF experiment in Central Park, you only need to head to the location and shoot targets using a drone. No puzzle is required to complete this side task.

7) Prospect Park: Bee Drones

Prospect Park Bee Drones location (Image via Insomniac Games)

Another Bee Drones EMF experiment in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be found in Prospect Park. Your drone will be stolen in this task, but you just need to follow the map markers to regain access.

8) Brooklyn Heights: Energy

Brooklyn Heights: Energy location (Image via Insomniac Games)

For this EMF experiment in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you will need to use your glider to access an elevated point. From there, you have to deploy some turbines to complete the task.

9) Emily-May Foundation

Final Puzzle solution in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

The final EMF experiment in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be unlocked towards the end of the main story. To access it, head to Astoria in Peter's garage and interact with the box. Plug into the kiosk to reveal your final puzzle, which comes in the form of a mini-game. The image above shows the solution.