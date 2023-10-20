Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Antidote puzzle guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features some interesting puzzles that need to be solved to progress through the game. A unique feature in the new title is the presence of two playable protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Together, they are set to solve some crime-related missions in the adventure-filled city.

At some point in the story, you will be tasked to find a cure for Dr. Connors, who is visibly not in his best state. The cure comes in the form of a puzzle, which is composed of seven atoms in the molecule. You have to remove the corrupted atoms to complete the task.

How to solve the Antidote puzzle in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Dr. Connors' antidote in Spider-Man 2 will be available once you manage to remove the corrupted atoms without destroying the essential ones in the molecule. Destroying the essential atoms will reset the task, similar to the mechanics in the Hybrid Calibration puzzle.

A good trick is to rotate the molecule first before moving any atom to get a good view of its structure.

Spider-man 2 antidote puzzle solution part 1 (Image via Insomniac Games)

First, destroy the larger brown atom on the right to instantly remove two of the corrupted atoms. Check the picture above for reference. After successfully removing them, you are left with five more atoms to eliminate.

Antidote puzzle solution (Image via Insomniac Games)

Just below the previously removed atom, you will see another exposed pink corrupted atom. Remove this by pressing X on your controller.

Spider-man 2 antidote puzzle solution (Image via Insomniac Games)

Afterward, rotate the molecule in the orientation shown in the image above. Destroy this molecule to expose three corrupted atoms. Destroy these atoms once they are revealed.

Spider-man 2 antidote puzzle solution (Image via Insomniac Games)

Finally, you will be left with only one corrupted atom to destroy. Rotate the molecule once again until you get this orientation. This reveals the final pink atom, which you can easily destroy at this point.

Once you destroy the final corrupted atom, the entire molecule will be stabilized. The task doesn't end there, though, as you still need to deliver it to Dr. Connors.

Other missions in Spider-Man 2

Aside from this task, the title features tons of new stories, missions, and content. This includes 33 missions in the Main Story and several optional contents that you can track in the Missions tab.

Here are all the main missions available in the game:

Surface Tension

One Thing at a Time

Show Me New York

Suit Is Sandy

Roll Like We Used To

Not On My Watch

Amends

Healing the World

Bad Guys on the Block

Make Your Own Choices

Master Illusionist

A Second Chance

Science Buddy

Spider-Spy?

Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt

Funky

Good Men

The Flames Have Been Lit

Stay Positive

Wings of My Own

New Threads

It Chose You

Wake Up

I'm the Hero Here

No Escape

Anything Can Be Broken

Don't Be Scared

Trouble with Harry

This Isn't You

Set Things Right

It's All Connected

Finally Free

Together

Spider-Man 2 is currently live on Xbox and PlayStation.