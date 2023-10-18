How long is Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release date just around the corner (October 20), plenty of players are surely wondering how long it will take to beat this game. A common practice among gamers is to determine how long a title is and consider its value per hour against its price. While such attempts are often hit-and-miss, I can assure you that the upcoming sequel from Insomniac Games is well worth its base price.

So, how long will it take to complete the main story and earn Platinum in this title?

How long does it take to beat Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Main story: 13 to 15 hours

13 to 15 hours Completionist run (Platinum): 25 to 30 hours

In my playthrough of this game, the main story took around 15 hours to complete. I had only completed a few side missions during that run and had decided to keep the rest for when I had completed the central plot line.

For those among us who strive to earn that distinctive Platinum on every PS game they own, a completionist run in this title will take anywhere between 25 and 30 hours. The quoted time also depends on the difficulty a player chooses, with higher ones making it more of a nuisance to clear waves of enemies.

While a few players may feel hard done by the 15-hour mark for the main storyline (or even sooner if they make a beeline for its completion), I can assure you that the game is exceptionally well-made, barring a few hiccups.

While this title's narrative may not be shocking, the relationship between its characters, the plot twists, and the resolutions are masterfully weaved and provide a satisfactory experience to both Spidey fans and normal gamers.

Coming to a completionist run, I found that many side missions did not have any depth to them and were stuck to chasing or fetching stuff or unlocking all suits. There are a few that will definitely make you feel like the Friendly Neighbor Spiderman, as I have discussed in my Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may not provide a 30 or 40-hour-long main story for you to trudge through. Apart from some initial pacing issues, it will keep you on your toes throughout without wasting time on fillers or frills. In my books, it is absolutely worth it and will likely go down in the annals of video game history as one of the best superhero titles ever made.

If you are still worried that this is not enough, Insomniac Games announced earlier that it was looking to add New Game Plus and Mission Replay to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game is set to release later this Friday, with its launch time set around midnight.