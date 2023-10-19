How to switch characters in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

One of the biggest selling points of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the two playable protagonists, Peter Parker’s and Miles Morales’ webslingers. This was announced early and made perfect sense when considering the past two titles in the series specifically dealt with each of them (Marvel’s Spider-Man for Peter and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for Miles). With all that said and done, players wonder how these characters will be playable in-game and how to switch between the two.

In this guide, we jot down all the relevant information regarding switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the basics of how these two Spideys play out in-game.

You can switch between Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with a few button presses

Switching between Miles Morales and Peter Parker is a pretty straightforward task in-game. You just have to progress in the main story until you unlock the FNSM app, which will happen early.

To switch between the two Spider-Men, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Swipe right on the PS DualSense controller’s touchpad to bring up the FNSM app on the right side of your screen. It will list all the current mission objectives, including main missions, side missions, and FNSM requests.

You will notice the Switch option being displayed at the bottom of the FNSM app. Press and hold the square button (‘⬜’) on the PS DualSense controller to use the same.

After a second or so, you will see a short cutscene of the other Spider-Man, and you will gain control of them.

How do two Spider-Men work in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

The two Spider-Men (Image via Insomniac Games)

You can switch between the two anytime during your open-world exploration. Some missions are specific to either, and some are common to both. For main story quests, the game will automatically change to the Spider-Man required to play the mission.

Does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 feature two separate stories for Peter and Miles?

While it’s understandable why the community would wonder if the sequel has two separate stories for its two Spider-Men, it is not true. There’s only one central plot, containing multiple threads of narratives.

Some of these revolve around Miles (with his college essay, his relationship with his loved ones, and the rage he feels towards Martin Li). In contrast, others tackle Peter (his relationship with MJ and Harry, the struggles of maintaining a stable job, and the grief of dealing with the loss of Aunt May).

Expand Tweet

All of these are carefully weaved together as the game progresses and given a satisfactory conclusion at the end. Therefore, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn’t provide two separate stories for players to enjoy, it does enough to ensure that you feel the difference between the two Spideys and their motivations.