Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to highly acclaimed Spider-Man games, featuring the protagonists Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The second game is an expansive version of the first two titles, offering new abilities and locations sprinkled with familiar combat and traversal mechanics. However, the game can take quite a while to get around - for both veterans and newcomers to the series.

Readers can find a compilation of five beginner-focused tips to ensure a smooth web-swinging experience.

Note: Minor spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Five Beginner Tips for Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Master combat as soon as possible

Mastering combat is essential to survival (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

Spider-Man 2 has an upgraded combat system over the original Spider-Man and Miles Morales titles. Combat difficulty has been ramped up - and this is excellent news for fans looking for a challenge.

As a way to compensate for this increased difficulty, developer Insomniac Games has added the ability to parry attacks and deal unblockable heavy damage. Getting accustomed to these moves and building up your general combat prowess is paramount to ensuring victory in higher difficulties.

Unlock Fast Travel points

Navigating the city requires the extensive use of Fast Travel points (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is built around the cities of Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan - boasting a massive open world to explore. Swinging and gliding through these sections of the game can be quite a chore. However, Fast Travel points are convenient in these situations.

Unlocking Fast Travel is not as simple, though, with players tasked to complete a series of friendly neighborhood activities to gain access. It is recommended to unlock these points during the game’s campaign as soon as possible.

Divide your Skill Points between the three available trees

Abilities are key to fighting crime (Image via YouTube/Zanar Aesthetics)

A total of three Skill Trees are available in Spider-Man 2. One tree is reserved for Peter and Miles each, with the third tree being shared. Since players will have to switch between Miles and Peter between certain parts of the campaign, it is recommended not to favor one Spider-Man over the other.

Additionally, spend Points upgrading Peter’s Symbiote powers and Gadgets when you gain access to them to ensure an easier time fighting.

Participate in side activities

Side quests are a great way to add up EXP (Image via YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

Much like its prior titles, the sequel also preserves many side quests. These range from one-off mini-campaigns to several random crimes that occur while you zip your way through the skies. Dealing with these quests is a great way to earn some bonus EXP and Parts that can be used to upgrade your Skills and arsenal.

On the other hand, the ‘special’ side quests offer additional perspectives and intriguing plotlines for the more lore-invested players. However, these activities are absolutely secondary and can be completed at any time.

Puzzles are entirely optional

Puzzles are entirely skippable (Image via YouTube/Zanar Aesthetics)

Much like the first game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a section of puzzles that must be solved to progress through the story. Interestingly, Insomniac Games have also retained the ability to skip puzzles this time, which can be a godsend for the more impatient gamer.

Thankfully, the puzzles are relatively easy for players looking to participate in these challenges.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released worldwide on October 20, 2023. This PlayStation 5 exclusive title takes place after the events of Miles Morales, as dual protagonists deal with work-life balance and the general struggles of being a superhero. Things take a turn for the unexpected when Peter’s friend Harry appears, as well as the mysterious Symbiote that threatens to tear everything apart.