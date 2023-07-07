PS5's Wolverine: Latest updates on release, cast, plot, and everything we know

Wolverine, the renowned X-Man, is primed to make his mark in a brand-new PS5 game developed by Insomniac Games.

Known for its highly acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy exclusive to PlayStation, Insomniac Games is immersed in its forthcoming superhero adventure, Marvel's Wolverine. This title is expected to debut following the release of Spider-Man 2, scheduled for this upcoming September.

Marvel's Wolverine: Anticipated release window for the PS5 game

Gaming insider suggests a potential Fall 2024 release for Marvel's Wolverine on PS5 (Image via Insomniac)

Though the announcement of Marvel's Wolverine didn't include a specific release timeline, gaming insider Jeff Grubb has shed some light on the subject, suggesting a Fall 2024 release. However, he also stated that a 2025 launch is under active discussion by the studio.

Should the PS5 game see a Fall 2024 release, Insomniac would be launching Wolverine and Spider-Man 2, which comes out in September, in successive years.

Despite the skepticism surrounding such a rapid release schedule, it should be noted that the developer has a track record of launching significant games consecutively, as demonstrated with 2020's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and 2021's Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The final release date is still a matter of speculation, but the consensus is tilting towards a 2025 launch, contingent on the progress Insomniac has been making on Wolverine concurrently with Spider-Man 2.

The plot of Wolverine game: What to expect?

Logan navigates the dark underbelly of Madripoor, seeking answers and battling formidable adversaries (Image via Insomniac)

The game's announcement trailer features Wolverine enjoying a quiet drink at Princess Bar in Madripoor, an iconic location for the character, often serving as his sanctuary when the X-Men are inactive.

The Madripoor setting, a crime-infested city modeled after Singapore, has been an integral part of the X-Men lore. It's set to feature prominently in the Wolverine title, though the extent of its role in the overall storyline remains ambiguous.

As per Jeff Grub's insights, the PS5 game's plot will unfold during the period before Logan's association with the X-Men. However, the exact timeline within Logan's extensive history remains a mystery.

Rating of the Wolverine game: A mature approach?

Creative director Brian Horton teases Insomniac's 'WOLVERINE' game is "full size" with a "mature tone."

While the rating for Wolverine is still under wraps due to the early development stage, Jeff Grubb indicated that the studio is targeting a "hard-R" tone to bring Logan's "claws are gonna work as claws" persona to life.

This signifies that Insomniac plans to embrace Wolverine's inherently violent and bloody nature, hinting at a likely M for Mature rating.

Voice actor for Logan: Speculations and expectations

While no actor has been officially announced to voice Logan in the upcoming PS5 game, speculation abounds. Despite many fans hoping for Cal Dodd, the voice of Wolverine in X-Men: The Animated Series, the actor has confirmed he hasn't been approached for the role.

Steve Blum, who has lent his voice to Wolverine in various animations and games, remains a strong contender. However, Insomniac's past choice of Yuri Lowenthal as Spider-Man, who had minor experience as Peter Parker compared to veterans like Josh Keaton and Drake Bell, leaves the casting open.

The Wolverine game: Cinematic announcement and gameplay expectations

Mr. Wayne🦇 @ArkhamNumb



According to Insomniac's Lead Engine Programmer, Elan Ruskin, 'Spider-Man 2' and possibly 'Wolverine' will feature brand new dialogue technology. Details on what this tech can do is still being kept under wraps but will likely be shown off during the PlayStation Showcase…

During a PlayStation Showcase event, Insomniac launched a cinematic teaser for Marvel's Wolverine in September 2021. The trailer, however, did not feature any actual gameplay.

As for the design, renowned insider Jeff Grubb suggests that Wolverine will likely adopt a structure with "open sections of a world," resembling the layout seen in titles like God of War, as opposed to the open-world approach seen in Insomniac's Spider-Man trilogy.

Potential villains and supporting characters in Wolverine game

While the developers have not revealed any villains for the upcoming PS5 game, one can reasonably anticipate encounters with Wolverine's notorious foes. Sabretooth, Silver Samurai, Lady Deathstrike, and William Stryker are all possible adversaries.

Regarding the X-Men's involvement, Grub posits that the storyline occurs before Logan becomes part of the mutant team, suggesting a lack of familiar faces from the X-Men universe in this standalone adventure.

Release platforms for the Insomniac game

Since Sony purchased Insomniac in 2019, the studio has focused primarily on exclusive PlayStation titles, staying clear of competing platforms. The last Insomniac game released on Xbox consoles was Song of the Deep in 2016, implying that Marvel's Wolverine is unlikely to be available on Xbox.

The title's official announcement indicated that it is in development for PlayStation 5, with no mention of the PS4. This suggests a PS5-exclusive release.

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 Confirmed exclusive games that can appear in the Playstation 5 showcase:



- SPIDER-MAN 2

- Final Fantasy XVI

- DEATH Stranding 2

- KOTOR Remake

- Stellar Blade

- Factions 2

- Helldivers 2

- Insomniac Games presents: Wolverine PS5

- Rise of the Ronin

- SPIDER-MAN 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- DEATH Stranding 2
- KOTOR Remake
- Stellar Blade
- Factions 2
- Helldivers 2
- Insomniac Games presents: Wolverine PS5
- Rise of the Ronin
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

As for a PC release, past titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered debuted on Steam roughly two years after their PlayStation release. A similar timeline can be expected for Marvel's Wolverine, but an official confirmation is yet to come.

Wolverine in Spider-Man 2: A potential cameo?

The PlayStation blog has confirmed that Wolverine and Spider-Man share the same universe. This shared universe, referencing the Avengers Tower in Spider-Man, suggests a larger world of heroes.

Despite no confirmed appearances of heroes beyond Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2, the possibility of Wolverine making a cameo, perhaps in a post-credits scene of the PS5 game, could provide a captivating sneak peek into his standalone quest.

At present, Marvel's Wolverine is slated for an exclusive PS5 release. The official launch date, however, remains to be disclosed.

