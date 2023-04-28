Top 5 games based in the DC Universe

The DC Universe consists of various superheroes, villains, and everything in between. It has inspired countless comics, movies, TV shows, and, of course, video games. Whether you want to play as your favorite hero, fight against the forces of evil, or explore the dark and gritty side of the Universe, there is a game for you. These games range from MMORPGs to single-player action-adventure games and feature many of our favorite DC Superstars.

Here are our top five picks for the best games set in the DC Universe.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

The Best Games to Play in the DC Universe

5) DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online is a multiplayer online role-playing game that lets you create your custom character and join forces with iconic DC heroes and villains.

You can choose your powers, weapons, costumes, and alignment and then embark on various missions and events across the DC Universe. You can also interact with other players, join guilds, and participate in PvP battles. Released in 2016, the game still has a massive fanbase and features constant updates, making it one of the most immersive and exciting games in the DC Universe.

4) Batman: Arkham Knight

Play as the Caped Crusader in Arkham Knight (Image via DC)

Batman: Arkham Knight is the final installment of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Series that puts you in the shoes of the Dark Knight himself. You can explore a vast and realistic version of Gotham City, using your gadgets, skills, and detective abilities to solve crimes and combat enemies.

The stealth aspect of the game distinguishes it from its predecessors and adds a hint of tactfulness to it. The game also introduces the Batmobile, a powerful and customizable vehicle that adds a new dimension to the gameplay. With a compelling story that concludes the saga of Batman and his allies, Batman: Arkham Knight is a must-play for any fan of the Caped Crusader.

3) Injustice: Gods Among Us

Injustice: Gods Among Us is a fighting game that pits various DC characters against each other in a dystopian alternate reality. The game features a gripping story mode that follows the aftermath of Superman’s fall from grace and his oppressive regime that opposes Batman’s resistance.

You can also play as different characters in various modes, boasting a large and diverse roster of fighters, including the Justice League and all their opponents, each with unique moves and abilities. Injustice: Gods Among Us is a thrilling and satisfying game that showcases the power and potential of the DC Universe.

2) LEGO Batman Series

Harley Quinn and Joker in LEGO Batman (Image via DC)

LEGO Batman Series is a series of action-adventure games that combines the charm and humor of LEGO with the fun and excitement of Batman. You can play various LEGO versions of DC characters, such as Batman, Robin, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, Harley Quinn, and more.

You can also explore different locations from the DC Universe, such as Gotham City, Metropolis, Smallville, and the Batcave. The game features a lighthearted, humorous tone and a co-op mode that lets you play with a friend. The LEGO Batman Series is a series of great games for all ages and fans of both LEGO and Batman.

1) Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City is the sequel to Batman: Arkham Asylum and the second installment in the Batman: Arkham Series. The game allows you to explore a more extensive and detailed version of Gotham City, which has become a massive prison for the city’s criminals.

You can use your gadgets, skills, and detective abilities to solve crimes, combat enemies, and glide and grapple across the city. The game features a stellar voice cast, including Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker.

The game also introduces a playable Catwoman with her missions and gameplay style. Batman: Arkham City is a game masterpiece that delivers an unforgettable Batman experience.

