Is Gotham Knights worth playing in 2023?

Gotham Knights was one of the most anticipated games of 2022. It is the next outing in the Arkham universe after Rocksteady's Arkham Knight. After donning the Cowl and the Batsuit in three mainline Arkham games, fans were eager to see where the DC universe led them next. Gotham Knights was developed by WB Games Montreal, the same team behind Arkham Origins back in 2013.

Arkham Origins had fans divided; some loved the boss fights, while others were left wanting more. On the other hand, Gotham Knights received more of a lukewarm response when it was released in October 2022. The 30 fps cap on next-gen consoles also led to a declining interest in the game.

Gotham Knights: The Good & The Bad

The game starts with the death of our beloved caped crusader Batman and Commissioner Jim Gordon. This led to a surge in criminal activities in Gotham and thus resulted in a reunion of Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing. Remember that all events in this game are not part of the Arkham game series.

The game had an exciting premise and a precursor for a fantastic story to supplement the gaping hole since the last outing in Arkham Knight back in 2015. It manages to shine in some aspects, but for every step in the right direction, it takes two steps backward.

The Good

Whether Gotham Knights is worth playing in 2023 is not a simple yes or no question. Players should know the right reasons to get into the game.

Following are some of the redeeming aspects of the game:

Players can finally beat thugs with their friends in co-op. It can be fun for players to take on gangs in the city and add variety to the combat scenarios.

Multiple characters to play with are always a welcome change, especially in a lore-rich universe like Batman. Players can switch between Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing at any time in the game (after Belfry is unlocked). This incentivizes players to check out the different playstyles and movesets without being stuck to one character.

Some unique cutscenes and endings are assigned to each character. This is a nice touch and an excellent way to reward dedicated fans. Every character also has unique fight animations that make them handle and feel slightly differently.

Each Hero comes with a dozen costumes and light gear customization options. The costume designs are unique; most of them are nods to their origins or portrayal in some form of media over the years.

The Bad

Gotham Knights had high expectations and an ambitious backdrop that had the potential to improve upon their predecessors. It, however, managed to untick the boxes of identity that players and long-time fans love about the Arkham games.

The following are some aspects that might hinder players from diving into Gotham Knights:

This is the first time Gotham isn't evacuated, and the city feels alive. This opportunity is wasted as the detailed next-gen version of Gotham City has no substance and is littered with repetitive and bland crime activities.

Combat has been the most alluring factor in the Arkham games, so it was natural for players to expect a superior feel in this game as well. Sadly, despite being snappy, the combat in this game doesn't have the same weight and punch.

Arkham games have had some of the best moments in any Batman story. The same cannot be said for Gotham Knights. A possibility of an intriguing plot with Court of Owls turned out to be serviceable at best.

The Batcycle is a significant letdown thanks to its clunky controls and capped speeds. Players who enjoyed cruising Gotham City in their Batmobile in Arkham Knight will even dislike Batcycle in this game. Gotham Knights merely give the illusion of speed, but soon that too is shattered when catching up to standard cars takes an effort.

Conclusion

Players looking for a superhero game to beat thugs mindlessly, tinker with light gear-based RPG elements, and ones who are dedicated DC fans can surely get their money's worth. Players expecting more from a franchise with memorable moments, iconic villains, and a satisfying story may not get the experience they had hoped for.

Another workaround is to get the game on sale or players looking to fill their calendars before committing to upcoming releases like Hogwarts Legacy, Forspoken, Dead Space Remake, and more. Others longing for more from this universe will have to wait till the release of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Poll : 0 votes