Gotham Knights ending explained - what to expect from a sequel?

Gotham Knights has been a hot topic of discussion lately, from its gameplay and secrets to its ending. The final twist at the end of the game is what left fans significantly divided.

If Gotham Knights were to get a sequel after this end, what could players expect in the future? Here’s what fans can look forward to at the end of the Bat Family title, and what could occur in the future if a sequel is greenlit.

Note: This article contains spoilers concerning the ending of Gotham Knights

The final scenes of Gotham Knights reveal who is in charge of the Court of Owls

One of the biggest mysteries in Gotham Knights is unfurled at the end of the game - who is in charge of the Court of Owls? It turns out that Jacob Kane, Bruce Wayne’s uncle is behind the organization that runs Gotham City from the shadows. However, the players don’t get the satisfaction of defeating him, as Talia al Ghul assassinates him.

It seemed like the Court of Owls was going to be a major part of the story. The real villains are the League of Assassins.

Talia’s goal was to have the protagonists defeat the Court of Owls. After all, they stand in the League of Assassins’ way of running Gotham.

Talia also built a Lazarus Pit beneath the Batcave. For those unaware, the Lazarus Pits are the source of Ra’s al Ghul’s near-immortality. One previously also brought Jason Todd back from the dead, leading to his role as Red Hood.

In the big reveal, Bruce Wayne was put into a Lazarus Pit, which led to him being angry and mind-controlled.

After being magically brought back to his senses, he is then stabbed by Talia. The ultimate boss of the game is Talia al Ghul, and in overcoming her, the League of Assassins will depart Gotham City.

However, the game has one final twist. To get rid of the Lazarus Pit, Bruce Wayne flies a Batwing down into the Pit, destroying it, and sacrificing himself. The Bat Family now protects Gotham City, in the wake of Bruce’s death.

There’s also a secret ending to uncover. After the game ends, head back to the Belfry, and interact with the family portrait. This will show a video of Bruce recording himself, preparing the Bat Family for his eventual death.

The secret ending features Bruce Wayne, filming a video for the Bat Family, should he die. During the video, he was interrupted, by the protagonists entering. This created a pretty wholesome moment.

Gotham Knight’s climactic moment makes a mockery of the whole game

Many fans already guessed Batman wasn’t going to stay dead in this game. However, the whole premise was that Batman was dead, and the city needed protection.

It makes sense that Talia tried to bring him back. However, it wasn’t necessary, and it felt like it undermined the tension and drama of the entire story. Batman's resurrection in a story after he was supposed to be dead was a weak and predictable plot twist.

Sure, the Lazarus Pits exist in the comics, but this was a chance for the story to be told differently. If Batman had stayed dead and never shown back up in the third act, the protagonists bearing the torch of Gotham’s protectors would feel more meaningful.

If a sequel does arrive in a year or two, fans will second-guess if Bruce Wayne is dead, or if another Lazarus Pit is going to be uncovered. Any possible sequel that could be introduced will have fans wondering if the protagonists will once again be undermined by a returning Batman.

On the positive side, there are still plenty of stories to tell in the world of Gotham Knights. There are so many major villains that could make a run for Gotham City without Batman to defend it. Bane, Hush, The Joker, Black Mask, Victor Zsasz, and more are on that list.

However, the notion that Gotham Knights 2 could bring back Batman in the blink of an eye takes the wind out of a potential sequel’s sails.

