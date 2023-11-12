Marvel's Wolverine release window leaked: Set to connect with Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The release window for Marvel's Wolverine, Insomniac Games' next major PlayStation 5 exclusive title has seemingly been leaked online. This information comes courtesy of one of the studio's very own concept artists. Initially revealed during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, Marvel's Wolverine has mostly been under a shroud of mystery since then.

Although Insomniac Games has mentioned that this game is in development, it hasn't offered any specifics related to the title. However, it's been confirmed that it will share a connection to that studio's other Marvel comic-based IPs. Both Marvel's Wolverine and Spider-Man games will share a common universe.

This fact was further cemented by some of the clever Easter eggs found by players in Insomniac Games' latest release — Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Wolverine release window reportedly leaked by Insomniac Games artist

While Marvel's Wolverine was revealed at the same time as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games and PlayStation have been very coy about revealing any further information about it. However, with the recent release of the superhero title, it seems new rumors and information are finally surfacing regarding Wolverine.

The latest among this recent string of information offers a potential release window for the title. This leak comes via the artstation profile of one of Insomniac Games' own concept artists. On that profile, the individual mentioned their ongoing work on Wolverine (game) as well as a 2024 release window for it.

Although a specific date wasn't provided, this release window makes a lot of sense considering the game's development period as well as Insomniac Games' ongoing track record.

While most PlayStation first-party studios are yet to deliver their first PlayStation 5 exclusive title (most being cross-gen releases), this studio has already pumped out two highly successful games within the last three years.

Insomniac also recently fueled fan speculation regarding their upcoming Wolverine title with statements that all but confirm its direct connection to Marvel's Spider-Man games.

Additionally, the latest title in that series has an unlockable suit for Miles Morales in its latter half, which is essentially a nod to the classic Wolverine suit.