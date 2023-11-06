Should you upgrade to PS5 Slim if you already have a PS5?

Sony is finally going to release the slim variant of their latest console hardware, PS5, later this month. While Sony isn't calling the revised console the PlayStation 5 Slim officially, its reduced dimensions and overall smaller footprint does bring it in line with the previous PlayStation Slim consoles. According to Sony, the Slim model is roughly 30% smaller than the original version.

While the 30% reduction in volume might not seem that impressive to begin with, considering that the original PS5 is one of the biggest and heaviest consoles out there, it is quite substantial. Apart from the size reduction, the new PlayStation 5 also comes with a detachable disc drive, a bold new "split face-plate" design, and a minor change to the external IO.

Unfortunately, that's precisely where the differences between the PlayStation 5 Slim and the launch version of the console end, since both of them share precisely the same internal configuration, with few insignificant changes to thermal solutions. As such, is it really worth investing close to $500 on the new PlayStation 5 Slim if you already own the regular PS5?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Is it worth upgrading to the PlayStation 5 Slim if you already own the regular PS5?

Believe it or not, the PlayStation 5 and even the current-gen Xbox have been out for more than three years at this point. However, it is only now that we're getting to see the proper current-gen port of games, free of the shackles of cross-gen releases. From Final Fantasy XVI to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, this year has already got its fair share of PS5 exclusives.

As such, if you're yet to get a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation console in general, this is the best time to do so, especially with the Slim model being right around the corner. However, if you're someone who already owns the launch PlayStation 5, then there's no need to shell out upwards of $500 on the Slim, which is basically the same console with a new design.

And even then, the PlayStation 5 Slim's design is very close to the launch edition of the console, with very minor differences, such as the split face-plates and the obvious smaller size. In terms of specs, the new PlayStation 5 Slim is essentially the same as the original PS5, albeit with a smaller motherboard, heatsink, and PSU.

The new Slim model also sports some minor changes to its external IO, such as an additional USB-C port in the front, but it's basically the same console as the original PS5, within a slightly smaller frame. Additionally, with the recent rumors of Sony potentially working on a PlayStation 5 Pro, it might not be worth spending $500 on a regular system.