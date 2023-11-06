Should you buy PS5 Slim now or wait for PS5 Pro?

PS5 "Slim" will be readily available on store shelves in just a few days. While Sony isn't officially calling the console the "Slim" variant, with its reduced size, it sure does feel like one. Since the early PS2 days, PlayStation's slim variants have presented themselves as the ideal option for gamers who missed out on grabbing a console at launch.

However, that's not the case with the forthcoming PlayStation console. Grabbing the PlayStation 5 "Slim" should be a no-brainer for anyone looking to jump into the PlayStation ecosystem with Sony's latest console hardware. However, some players might hesitate to invest upwards of $400 on the upcoming model, with the "Pro" console rumors going around.

Sony is yet to confirm (or deny) anything related to the rumored PS5 Pro console. However, if leaks and a few early reports are to be believed, a more powerful version of the regular PlayStation 5 is currently in development, with a potential release in the coming months.

As such, is it really wise to pick up a PlayStation 5 Slim now, or should you wait for the rumored "Pro"?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Is getting the PS5 Slim worth it, especially with the PlayStation 5 Pro rumors going around?

The latest revision of the PlayStation 5 console will be available online and in retail stores later this month, i.e., November 2023. While the console features a brand-new face-plate design with a detachable disc drive and a smaller size, it doesn't feel too dissimilar to the original/regular PS5, sharing the same design aesthetics and internal components.

The new PlayStation 5 Slim essentially houses the 1200-series PS5's internals, which went into circulation in 2021. This new series features a more compact motherboard with a slightly smaller and more efficient cooling system. However, apart from these changes, both the 1200-series and the new Slim model are essentially the same as the launch version of the console.

Suffice it to say that if you already own a PS5, there's no point in switching to the Slim variant. However, if you're someone who has yet to own a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation console in general and are looking for a new gaming console, then picking up the PlayStation 5 Slim is a no-brainer.

The PlayStation 5 is a very capable machine and is easily one of the best consoles Sony has ever produced. While the Zen-2 specs might pale in comparison to modern-day PCs, it is still a fantastic stepping-stone into current-gen gaming, one that should easily last for four or five years, based on PlayStation's track record of supporting their consoles.

Lastly, the PS5 Pro, which is still just a rumor, is yet to be officially revealed by Sony or PlayStation. That makes it highly unlikely that we will see the console release (if it does) any time soon. PlayStation might've had a slow start this generation, but over the last three years, they've gained a lot of ground, especially with their first-party exclusives.

From Demon's Souls to niche titles like Returnal, as well as heavy-hitters like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, there's plenty for you to pick and play on the PlayStation 5. While you can certainly wait for the potential PS5 Pro, now is a great time to jump onto the PlayStation ecosystem.