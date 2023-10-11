PS5 Slim release date, features, price, and everything we know so far

Sony is revamping the look of its console, as the highly anticipated PS5 Slim is going to be smaller and lighter. After three years since the launch, this is the first refresh of the current console generation. Furthermore, it's going to be offered in two versions, just like the original, with or without a disc drive.

The new Sony product isn't dubbed the "PS5 Slim", but rather, the tagline reads "New Slimmer Size. Same Immersive Power."

All of the PS5 Slim's important details are illuminated in this article, from its release date to its features and price.

When will the PS5 Slim be released?

This November, the United States markets will be the first to receive the new PS5 redesigns, as Sony announced. When it arrives, players can hunt for the console in a couple of select retail stores or on direct.playstation.com.

Subsequently, the company will globally release the slim model. However, once the current PS5 has been sold out, it will be replaced by the new PS5, which will be the only one available on the market.

Best features of the PS5 Slim

Sony's upcoming update to the PS5 trims down the console's weight and size, leading many to dub it the PS5 Slim despite the company's official reluctance to use the name. It's an approach similar to their PS4 Slim, where the standard model was adjusted in form to something a bit more compact.

Needless to say, the main distinguishing factor between the old and new PS5 models is the change in physical dimensions. With the recent statements made by Sony, both the standard PS5 and Digital Edition have undergone weight reductions of 18% and 24%, respectively.

Furthermore, the updated dimensions of the standard PS5 will now be 358 x 96 x 216 mm, while the original model measured 390 x 104 x 260 mm. Similarly, the Digital Edition now measures 358 x 80 x 216 mm, as opposed to 390 x 92 x 260 mm of the original one.

On both PS5 models, you can expect an increase from 825 GB to 1 TB of hard drive space as the only hardware upgrade. However, don't anticipate games to have a distinct feel when played on the new consoles compared to the originals since the components' specifications are unchanged.

PS5 Slim prices

The prices for the upcoming PlayStation 5 models (Image via Sony)

As part of the refresh, the Digital Edition will see a price increase, while the standard PlayStation 5 model remains unchanged in price.

Therefore, these will be the prices:

PS5 (Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive) : $499.99

: $499.99 PS5 (Digital Edition): $449.99

For $79.99, PS enthusiasts who choose the PS5 Digital Edition have the option to acquire the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive as a separate purchase. According to a spokesperson from Sony, this supplementary attachment is only harmonious with the upcoming variation of the PS5 Digital Edition.