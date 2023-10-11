PS5 Pro: When can fans expect the announcement after PS5 Slim model release?

As gaming enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the PS5 Slim's debut, there is excitement regarding the forthcoming PS5 Pro as well. With no official details regarding specs or release dates from Sony, gamers can only speculate about what's to come. However, it's worth noting that Sony has a track record of introducing Pro iterations of their consoles three years post-launch.

At present, details of the PlayStation 5 Pro's release date, specifications, cost, and everything we know will be covered in this piece.

Expected release date of PS5 Pro

Sony recently made news in a Microsoft filing to the US Federal Trade Commission concerning the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to the documents, the Japanese tech giant may be unveiling a PlayStation 5 Slim console by the close of 2023, which Microsoft seems to believe. Interestingly, it has recently confirmed the upcoming launch of the PS5 Slim.

Allegedly, Sony is developing a PS5 Pro console, as Microsoft mentioned in a recent document. The code name for this project is "Project Trinity," and game studios will reportedly be able to access development kits before this year's end.

The PlayStation4 was released in 2013, but it wasn't until three years later, in 2016, that the upgraded PS4 Pro made its debut. Going by this, the PlayStation 5 arrived in 2020, giving us an indication that the PlayStation 5 Pro could be out towards the end of 2023 or perhaps in 2024.

How much will the PS5 Pro cost

The PlayStation 5 Pro is anticipated to bring better graphics, a more advanced processor, and other additions, making it pricier than the standard PS5. Therefore, the expected retail price is anywhere from $549 to $699.

The updated specs of the PlayStation 5 Pro will likely establish a new benchmark for present-day gaming consoles despite its seemingly steep price.

Expected specifications of PS5 Pro

There are a few rumblings about the PlayStation 5 Pro, as Sony hasn't provided a public statement yet. Interestingly, YouTube RedGamingTech shared some details regarding its specs, which include:

A new custom APU with TSMC 5 or 4nm process

8-core Zen 4 processor

Integrated GPU that has 30 Workgroup Processors and 60 Compute Units

18 Gbps GPU memory

iGPU based on RDNA 3 or 3.5 architecture

3.6GHz CPU clock speed

2.7GHz GPU clock speeds

16 GB GDDR6 memory

All in all, compared to the usual PS5, an increase in speed and power is expected in this system.