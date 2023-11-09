Marvel's Spider-Man 2 makes a massive opening with 5,000,000 copies sold within days of release

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was easily one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of this year, especially for a PlayStation exclusive. While it was expected to be a successful entry, the game seems to have surpassed that by becoming the fastest and best-selling PlayStation exclusive to date. The latest entry sold over 5 million copies within days of its release.

The sales numbers are even more impressive considering Marvel's Spider-Man 2, released exclusively for the PlayStation 5, without a PS4 port. While the previous PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok also showcased roughly similar numbers in terms of sales, those titles were also released on the PS4.

Being a sequel to one of the most celebrated PlayStation 4 exclusives, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had a lot to live up to. However, despite the incredible hype, the sequel seems to have surpassed all expectations, becoming one of the best-selling superhero action games to date.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 made sales records within days after its release on the PlayStation 5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, much like its predecessor, delivers a compelling, intriguing, and oftentimes heartfelt story about the struggles of being Spider-Man. While the game mostly centers around Spidey's adventures across New York as he tries to keep the neighborhood safe, it does not forgo the emotional gravitas of the story.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, instead of simply following Peter and his everyday life as the masked vigilante, the game also spotlights Miles as he steps out of his mentor's shadow to carve his own identity as Spider-Man. The narrative intelligently juggles the dynamics between both Peter and Miles without letting one overshadow the other.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 essentially surpasses the previous two titles in every single aspect, whether it be the story or gameplay. As such, it's no surprise the game sold as well as it did, that too within such a small amount of time. The previous big PlayStation release was last year's Game of the Year contender - God of War Ragnarok.

And judging by the critic and player reception of Insomniac Games' latest, it's very likely to emerge as one of the top contenders for the Game of the Year award later this year. In our review, we called Marvel's Spider-Man 2 one of the greatest superhero games ever created and one of the best PlayStation 5 exclusives to date.

Insomniac Games is currently heralded by many as the single studio responsible for the PlayStation 5's winning streak over its competitors. Since the release of Sony's latest console hardware back in 2020, Insomniac Games has pumped out not one, not two, but three high-quality PS5 exclusive games, which is genuinely impressive.

Expand Tweet

Within just a few years, the studio has established its name amongst the likes of Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studios, and Guerrilla Games. With Insomniac already working on its next title, Marvel's Wolverine for the PlayStation 5, fans will expect another fantastic superhero entry from one of the most renowned first-party PlayStation studios out there.